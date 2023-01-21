Kendall Jenner Goes for Schiaparelli’s Gilded Lips With Mahogany Dress at Atlantis The Royal Hotel’s Star-studded Reveal With Beyoncé

Kendall Jenner looked to Schiaparelli for a gilded arrival on Saturday for Atlantis The Royal hotel’s celebration in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The model wore a brown column dress from Daniel Roseberry’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The silhouette incorporated gold molded lips around a chainlink collar and a slit at the center of the skirt, which swept the red carpet.

Kendall Jenner attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal hotel on Jan. 21 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro

From the fashion house’s “The Extra Ordinary” collection, the line debuted at Paris Fashion Week last year and featured pieces with gold anatomical details, plunging necklines and cuts adhering to the lines of the body.

“I feel like culture is going into that era like the ‘80s where things were getting shocking for the sake of being shocking,” Roseberry told WWD. “Returning to this glamorous old Hollywood feeling is something that starts to feel really right.”

Jenner coordinated the look with black thong sandals by The Row and gold earrings.

Irinel de León styled her hair parted down the middle with strands that cascaded around her shoulder. For makeup, Mary Phillips gave her a glossy rose lip and subtle eyeshadow.

Jenner joins a VIP roster for a special performance by Beyoncé, who will be paid a reported $24 million. Rebel Wilson, Ellen Pompeo, Nia Long, Chloe and Halle Bailey were among the revelers.

On Friday, Jenner’s 818 Tequila brand held a soiree at the luxury resort’s Cloud 22 rooftop lounge.

Atlantis The Royal hotel’s “Grand Reveal Weekend” comes as the resort readies to launch bookings in February.

