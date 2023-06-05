Kendall Jenner Features in California-inspired Photo Shoot With Multiple Bikinis for Fwrd’s Summer 2023 Campaign

Kendall Jenner is the face of Fwrd‘s summer 2023 campaign.

Released on Monday, the campaign features Jenner modeling pieces from her own edit for Fwrd. Working with photographer Yulia Gorbachenko and stylist Malina Joseph Gilchrist, the promotional images showcase her in a California-themed scenario.

According to Fwrd, the campaign looks to “nod to the confident, energetic aesthetic of the Fwrd customer, and bring the best new fashion of the season to her.”

One of the series of shots is Jenner pictured in a dark, sultry setting wearing a red one-strap bikini by The Attico, which is now sold out on Fwrd’s website. In another photo, the model is wearing a twisted undercut bikini top and matching bottoms by Greek designer Di Petsa, who has also been worn by Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and Zendaya.

The campaign launch aligns with the opening of the e-commerce brand’s first pop-up shop on Melrose in Los Angeles. Open from Friday to Aug. 13, the pop-up shop will include women’s and men’s apparel from established and emerging designers, along with beauty, accessories, art and homeware. There will also be a larger room with ready-to-wear offerings, along with themes that will change throughout the summer.

“I’m beyond excited to bring the first Fwrd pop-up to right where I grew up in L.A. It’s a major step for us as a team, and as creative director, to curate some of the best products our designers have to offer and deliver something fresh and unexpected that we can finally experience in person. Let’s do it,” WWD reported Jenner saying in a statement in May.