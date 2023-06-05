×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: June 5, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Pop Culture

Kendall Jenner Features in Fwrd’s Summer 2023 Campaign

Fashion

Angelina Jolie Links With Chloé on First Apparel Collection

Fashion

Gabriela Hearst to Depart Chloé: Sources

Kendall Jenner Features in California-inspired Photo Shoot With Multiple Bikinis for Fwrd’s Summer 2023 Campaign

The model has served as the brand's creative director since 2021.

Kendall Jenner in FWRD's Summer 2023 campaign photos.
Kendall Jenner in Fwrd's summer 2023 campaign photos. Yulia Gorbachenko

Kendall Jenner is the face of Fwrd‘s summer 2023 campaign.

Released on Monday, the campaign features Jenner modeling pieces from her own edit for Fwrd. Working with photographer Yulia Gorbachenko and stylist Malina Joseph Gilchrist, the promotional images showcase her in a California-themed scenario.

Kendall Jenner in FWRD's Summer 2023 campaign photos.
Kendall Jenner in Fwrd’s summer 2023 campaign photos. Yulia Gorbachenko

According to Fwrd, the campaign looks to “nod to the confident, energetic aesthetic of the Fwrd customer, and bring the best new fashion of the season to her.”

Related Galleries

One of the series of shots is Jenner pictured in a dark, sultry setting wearing a red one-strap bikini by The Attico, which is now sold out on Fwrd’s website. In another photo, the model is wearing a twisted undercut bikini top and matching bottoms by Greek designer Di Petsa, who has also been worn by Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and Zendaya.

Kendall Jenner in FWRD's Summer 2023 campaign photos.
Kendall Jenner in Fwrd’s summer 2023 campaign photos. Yulia Gorbachenko

The campaign launch aligns with the opening of the e-commerce brand’s first pop-up shop on Melrose in Los Angeles. Open from Friday to Aug. 13, the pop-up shop will include women’s and men’s apparel from established and emerging designers, along with beauty, accessories, art and homeware. There will also be a larger room with ready-to-wear offerings, along with themes that will change throughout the summer.

Kendall Jenner in FWRD's Summer 2023 campaign photos.
Kendall Jenner in Fwrd’s summer 2023 campaign photos. Yulia Gorbachenko

“I’m beyond excited to bring the first Fwrd pop-up to right where I grew up in L.A. It’s a major step for us as a team, and as creative director, to curate some of the best products our designers have to offer and deliver something fresh and unexpected that we can finally experience in person. Let’s do it,” WWD reported Jenner saying in a statement in May.

Kendall Jenner Models in Bikinis for Fwrd's Summer 2023 Campaign

Cannes 2023: Getting Ready with Halima Aden x Jason Rembert

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad