Kendall Jenner Walks the Runway in White Cloud-like Minidress at Jacquemus Spring 2024 Show at the Palace of Versailles

The model walked the runway show, which was attended by Eva Longoria, Victoria and David Beckham and Claire Foy.

Kendall Jenner walking at the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus fashion show on June 26 in Versailles, France.
Kylie Jenner, left, and her sister Kendall pose together at the premiere of the film "Easy A" in Los Angeles, Monday, Sept. 13, 2010. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Kendall Jenner arrives at the premiere of "Project X" in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2012. "Project X" opens in theaters Friday, March 2, 2012. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
From left, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend the Red Dress Collection 2013 Fashion Show, on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Kylie, right, and Kendall Jenner launch their exclusive Kendall & Kylie collection at PacSun, Friday, February 8, 2013, on Long Island, New York. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for PacSun)
Kendall Jenner made an ethereal appearance at “Le Chouchou,” Jacquemus’ spring 2024 show in Versailles, France, on Monday.

Walking the runway, the model wore an off-the-shoulder white minidress with a puffy silhouette, channeling clouds inspiration. Jenner’s soft look was paired with ballerina-style square bowtie heels and a pearl pendant choker.

Kendall Jenner walking at the “Le Chouchou” Jacquemus fashion show on June 26 in Versailles, France. Getty Images

Jacquemus’ “Le Chouchou” show, which was helmed by designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, was held at the Palace of Versailles.

In an exclusive statement to WWD in June, Jacquemus said: “Being able to do a show in Versailles has always been a childhood dream,” adding, “I was so inspired by this historical place during the design process that it led me to explore many new creative possibilities, different from my past shows, but still very Jacquemus.”

Kendall Jenner walking at the “Le Chouchou” Jacquemus fashion show on June 26 in Versailles, France. Getty Images

The fashion show was attended by a slew of stars, including Claire Foy, Eva Longoria, Victoria and David Beckham, Karol G and Emily Ratajkowski.

Jenner previously walked in Jacquemus’ Paris Fashion Week show in 2021, her first one since the pandemic. The model also appeared in the brand’s August 2021 “La Montagne” campaign, modeling the Jacquemus Le sac Ciuciu bag.

Kendall Jenner walking at the “Le Chouchou” Jacquemus fashion show on June 26 in Versailles, France. Getty Images

Aside from modeling, Jenner has established herself as a businesswoman, launching her tequila brand “818” in 2021.

