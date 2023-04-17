Kendall Jenner Embraces Minimalist Dressing at Revolve Festival 2023

Kendall Jenner took a minimalist approach to dressing at the Revolve Festival 2023 on Saturday in Thermal, California. The retailer’s event took place as celebrities and influencers convened to attend this year’s edition of the Coachella Festival and multiple brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

Jenner wore a black cropped tank top and black jeans with a distressed waistband. She coordinated the outfit with strappy sandals and accessorized with a small gray purse and sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner at the 818 Tequila Activation during the Revolve Festival 2023. Nick Wiesner

Jenner held an activation during the festival for her 818 Tequila brand, which was launched in 2021. In March, the brand became B-Corp Certified.

Kendall Jenner Nick Wiesner

On Wednesday, the model also attended Revolve’s 20th-anniversary celebration and festival kickoff weekend in Beverly Hills. For that occasion, she wore a sheer white bandage dress that hit below the knee, with details including a short sleeve and a high neckline. She coordinated the dress with white lace-up heeled sandals.

Jenner recently starred in Messika’s latest campaign alongside Alton Mason, unveiled in March. The campaign featured the two models on a road trip in classic American cars. Jenner is “an accomplished and confident woman, well in tune with modern times,” Messika said.

Revolve Festival’s day one lineup included Don Toliver, Ice Spice, Zack Bia, PinkPantheress, Siobhan Bell, Amaarae and Honey. This marked the sixth year of the Revolve Festival. The retailer brand partnered with Los Angeles-based hospitality and marketing company The h.wood Group for this year’s festival.