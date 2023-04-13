Kendall Jenner Takes Sheer Trend Up a Notch in White Hot Dress for Revolve’s 20th Anniversary

Kendall Jenner attended Revolve’s 20th-anniversary celebration and festival kickoff weekend on Wednesday in Beverly Hills, California, making a case for sheer dressing.

The model and reality star wore a white bandage dress that hit below the knee, with details including a short sleeve and a high neckline. She coordinated the dress with white lace-up heeled sandals.

Jenner is one of many celebrities recently to embrace sheer dressing. Florence Pugh, Ciara and many celebrities on the Oscar’s red carpet went for sheer gowns.

Kendall Jenner at Revolve’s 20th-anniversary celebration in Beverly Hills, California on April 12. Virisa Yong/BFA.com

Jenner regularly works with stylist Dani Michelle to create her looks for public appearances. Michelle also works with Hailey Bieber, Kristin Cavallari and Maren Morris.

Kendall Jenner at Revolve’s 20th-anniversary celebration in Beverly Hills, California on April 12. Virisa Yong/BFA.com

Revolve celebrated 20 years in the market and their 6th Revolve Festival edition with an intimate dinner held at the residence of Michael Mente, Co-CEO of the brand. The star-studded guest list included Lori Harvey, Saweetie, Cindy Kimberly, Shay Mitchell, Paris Hilton, Dwyane Wade, Rachel Zoe and more. They were greeted with a cocktail hour featuring specialty cocktails from Jenner’s tequila brand 818’s Eight Reserve while DJ Brittany Sky played some of the brand’s favorite hits from over the years.

In March, 818 became B Corp-certified. To certify as a B Corp, a business has to earn at least 80 points out of 250 points (the Los Angeles-founded business received 81.3 points overall).

Jenner recently starred in Messika’s latest campaign alongside Alton Mason unveiled in March. The campaign featured the two models on a road trip in classic American cars. Jenner is “an accomplished and confident woman, well in tune with modern times,” Messika said.