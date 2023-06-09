×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: June 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Inside the Dallas Beauty Boom

Fashion

Brandon Maxwell Resort 2024

Fashion

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty in Paris

Kendall Jenner Shines at Fwrd’s Pop-up Grand Opening in Rick Owens Top and Skirt Set

The model and "818 Tequila" founder has been the creative director of the brand since 2021.

Kendall Jenner at FWRD's Pop-Up Grand Opening on June 8 in Los Angeles.
Kendall Jenner at Fwrd's pop-up grand opening on June 8 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for FWRD

Kendall Jenner embraced her signature monochromatic style at Fwrd‘s pop-up grand opening on Thursday in Los Angeles, hosting the event as the brand’s creative director.

Related Galleries

Jenner wore a one-shoulder top and skirt by Rick Owens. Both pieces were pearl colored with a sculpted form-fit detail and a slightly pleated neckline.

Kendall Jenner at FWRD's Pop-Up Grand Opening on June 8 in Los Angeles.
Kendall Jenner at Fwrd’s pop-up grand opening on June 8 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for FWRD

The model completed her ensemble with a white baguette handbag and clear heels.

Jenner hosted the private occasion to celebrate the opening of the first in-person Fwrd shopping experience. The event also commemorated Revolve Group Inc.’s 20th anniversary, with Hollywood stylists, emerging luxury designers and stars, who enjoyed drinks from Jenner’s brand 818 Tequila and a DJ set by Pedro. 

Kendall Jenner at FWRD's Pop-Up Grand Opening on June 8 in Los Angeles.
Kendall Jenner at Fwrd’s pop-up grand opening on June 8 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for FWRD

The pop-up shop includes an assortment of styles selected by Jenner.

Jenner just modeled in Fwrd’s spring 2023 campaign, wearing swimwear by The Attico and Di Petsa. Photographed by Yulia Gorbachenko and collaborating with stylist Malina Joseph Gilchrist, the campaign shots showcase the model in a California-themed landscape.

“I’m beyond excited to bring the first Fwrd pop-up to right where I grew up in L.A. It’s a major step for us as a team, and as creative director, to curate some of the best products our designers have to offer and deliver something fresh and unexpected that we can finally experience in person. Let’s do it,” Jenner told WWD in a statement in May.

Kendall Jenner Shines in Rick Owens Miniskirt at Fwrd Pop-up Opening

Cannes 2023: Getting Ready with Halima Aden x Jason Rembert

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad