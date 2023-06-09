Kendall Jenner Shines at Fwrd’s Pop-up Grand Opening in Rick Owens Top and Skirt Set

Kendall Jenner embraced her signature monochromatic style at Fwrd‘s pop-up grand opening on Thursday in Los Angeles, hosting the event as the brand’s creative director.

Jenner wore a one-shoulder top and skirt by Rick Owens. Both pieces were pearl colored with a sculpted form-fit detail and a slightly pleated neckline.

Kendall Jenner at Fwrd’s pop-up grand opening on June 8 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for FWRD

The model completed her ensemble with a white baguette handbag and clear heels.

Jenner hosted the private occasion to celebrate the opening of the first in-person Fwrd shopping experience. The event also commemorated Revolve Group Inc.’s 20th anniversary, with Hollywood stylists, emerging luxury designers and stars, who enjoyed drinks from Jenner’s brand 818 Tequila and a DJ set by Pedro.

Kendall Jenner at Fwrd’s pop-up grand opening on June 8 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for FWRD

The pop-up shop includes an assortment of styles selected by Jenner.

Jenner just modeled in Fwrd’s spring 2023 campaign, wearing swimwear by The Attico and Di Petsa. Photographed by Yulia Gorbachenko and collaborating with stylist Malina Joseph Gilchrist, the campaign shots showcase the model in a California-themed landscape.

“I’m beyond excited to bring the first Fwrd pop-up to right where I grew up in L.A. It’s a major step for us as a team, and as creative director, to curate some of the best products our designers have to offer and deliver something fresh and unexpected that we can finally experience in person. Let’s do it,” Jenner told WWD in a statement in May.