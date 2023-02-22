×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 22, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Antonio Marras Lets His Imagination Run Free in Fall Collection

Business

Joan Mitchell Foundation Sends Cease and Desist to Louis Vuitton

Beauty

SoulCycle Founders Open ‘Social Relational Health’ Location

Keri Russell Marries Businesswear With Romantic Dressing in Blazer and Slit Gown at ‘Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

The actress stars in the movie coming to theaters Friday, directed by Elizabeth Banks.

Keri Russell at the premiere of "Cocaine Bear" on Feb. 21 in Los Angeles.
Keri Russell at the premiere of "Cocaine Bear" on Feb. 21 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Keri Russell took a monochromatic approach to the premiere of “Cocaine Bear” on Tuesday in Los Angeles. She arrived at the red carpet premiere in an all-black ensemble.

Keri Russell at the premiere of "Cocaine Bear" on Feb. 21 in Los Angeles.
Keri Russell at the premiere of “Cocaine Bear” on Feb. 21 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Russell wore a sleek black gown that featured a scoop neckline and a thigh-high side slit, with an oversize black blazer and black, strappy heels. She carried a rectangle-shaped shimmering black clutch and wore a dainty pair of cuff earrings. When it came to hair, Russell wore her brown tresses on one side in wavy beach-like curls. In the past, Russell has worked with stylist Frank Fleming on her looks.

Related Galleries

Keri Russell at the premiere of "Cocaine Bear" on Feb. 21 in Los Angeles.
Keri Russell at the premiere of “Cocaine Bear” on Feb. 21 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

While on the red carpet, Russell joined her cast members for the movie, including Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and the film’s director, Elizabeth Banks.

The film follows a bear who ingests a massive amount of cocaine after the drugs fall from the sky in a mistaken drop. Hikers, park rangers and the people looking to secure the rest of the drugs come into contact with the crazed animal. The movie is loosely based on true events, as there was a bear in 1985 that overdosed on cocaine after drug smugglers dropped it in the Tennessee wilderness.

Keri Russell at the premiere of "Cocaine Bear" on Feb. 21 in Los Angeles.
Keri Russell at the premiere of “Cocaine Bear” on Feb. 21 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

To the 2021 Emmy Awards, Russell stunned in a plunging gold Zuhair Murad Couture gown with silver botanical-themed embellishments and a dramatic feather train. Russel is a seasoned actress mostly known for her roles in the drama series “Felicity” which ran from 1998-2002 and the Fx series “The Americans,” which went on from 2013 to 2018.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Hot Summer Bags

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Keri Russell Goes All Black in Slit Dress to 'Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad