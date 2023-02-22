Keri Russell Marries Businesswear With Romantic Dressing in Blazer and Slit Gown at ‘Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

Keri Russell took a monochromatic approach to the premiere of “Cocaine Bear” on Tuesday in Los Angeles. She arrived at the red carpet premiere in an all-black ensemble.

Keri Russell at the premiere of “Cocaine Bear” on Feb. 21 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Russell wore a sleek black gown that featured a scoop neckline and a thigh-high side slit, with an oversize black blazer and black, strappy heels. She carried a rectangle-shaped shimmering black clutch and wore a dainty pair of cuff earrings. When it came to hair, Russell wore her brown tresses on one side in wavy beach-like curls. In the past, Russell has worked with stylist Frank Fleming on her looks.

While on the red carpet, Russell joined her cast members for the movie, including Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and the film’s director, Elizabeth Banks.

The film follows a bear who ingests a massive amount of cocaine after the drugs fall from the sky in a mistaken drop. Hikers, park rangers and the people looking to secure the rest of the drugs come into contact with the crazed animal. The movie is loosely based on true events, as there was a bear in 1985 that overdosed on cocaine after drug smugglers dropped it in the Tennessee wilderness.

To the 2021 Emmy Awards, Russell stunned in a plunging gold Zuhair Murad Couture gown with silver botanical-themed embellishments and a dramatic feather train. Russel is a seasoned actress mostly known for her roles in the drama series “Felicity” which ran from 1998-2002 and the Fx series “The Americans,” which went on from 2013 to 2018.