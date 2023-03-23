Kerry Washington Takes the Peekaboo Trend in White Jonathan Simkhai Dress to ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’

Kerry Washington embraced spring in a dainty peekaboo-style dress on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Kerry Washington on the March 22 episode “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” CBS

The actress looked to designer Jonathan Simkhai for her outfit, wearing a white dress with a sheer overlay, a black bralette-like insert and a wraparound effect around her torso. The side and hem of the dress were embroidered with black lace.

Washington, who frequently collaborated with stylist Law Roach on her looks, this time was outfitted by Rob Zangardi.

Washington was joined by fellow actor Delroy Lindo on the night show. The pair star in the comedy series “Unprisoned,” which was released on March 10. Created under Washington’s production company Simpson Street, the show’s debut season follows a relationship therapist whose life changes after her father is released from prison and moves in with her. Her production company also produced Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” a drama miniseries that starred Washington alongside Reese Witherspoon. The series, based on the 2017 novel by Celeste Ng, was released on the platform in March 2020.

Washington has been making a moment of her standout style while promoting the series. She wore another black-and-white look to the “The Drew Barrymore Show” in March, in an Aknvas minidress with ruffle trim. To the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, she wore a Donna Karan gown from the brand’s archival collection, which featured a form-fit, champagne-colored base with crushed fabric. At the American Black Film Festival Honors, she wore a red Marc Bouwer dress, the same one worn by Whitney Houston in 1996.