Kerry Washington Embraces Checkered Trend and Talks Wearing Whitney Houston’s Dress on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Kerry Washington embraced a ’60s-inspired look while appearing on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” wearing a checkered dress from Emilia Wickstead.

Kerry Washington with host Jimmy Fallon on the March 8 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC

The strappy dress was adorned all over in coordinating brown and baby blue squares and she paired it with matching opera gloves. White pointed-toe stilettos from Christian Louboutin completed her Mod-style look.

Washington worked with famed celebrity stylist Law Roach for her night-show outfit. Roach, who was the recipient of the CFDA’s first stylist award, has outfitted Hunter Schafer, Issa Rae and Zendaya.

While on the evening show, Washington talked about her new projects in the works and her wearing Whitney Houston’s dress to the American Black Film Festival Honors.

“So this dress was really special, because this is an archival dress. It is a dress worn by Whitney Houston in 1996. The designer, Marc Bouwer had it in his archives and it had not been worn. In conversations, my amazing stylist, Law, he was talking to the designer. I was like, ‘Oh it’s such an incredible dress. It has to be the right moment.’ So if you’re going to talk about Black excellence, that’s Whitney Houston. So that was the moment to honor her,” she told Fallon, adding she “felt like a diva wearing it.”

Kerry Washington at the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence in Hollywood on March 05 in West Hollywood, California. Getty Images

The halter-neck, fiery-red gown by Marc Bouwer featured dramatic ruched detailing from top to bottom, which gave Washington a sculpted look. While at the festival, the actress received the Excellence in Arts Award. The dress was first worn by Houston in 1996.

Washington has been promoting her new show “UnPrisoned,” which will be released on Hulu on Friday. She stars as a family therapist in the series alongside Delroy Lindo, who plays her father, who is suddenly released from prison. The actress is also working on her first memoir “Thicker Than Water.”