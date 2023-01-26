×
Kerry Washington Teams Green Knit Sweater With Silk Skirt at Fendi’s Haute Couture Show

The actress was styled by Law Roach, who was also at the show.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 26: Kerry Washington attends the Fendi Couture fashion show on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fendi)
Kerry Washington attends the Fendi spring 2023 couture fashion show on Thursday. Getty Images for Fendi

Kerry Washington arrived at Fendi’s spring 2023 couture show during Paris Couture Week on Thursday, dressed in a literal green-with-envy ensemble.

The actress wore a mint green wool knit sweater with a matching satin-finish skirt all by Fendi, with black Fendi logo-embroidered stockings and black Christian Louboutin heels. She accessorized with a mint green chain strap-handle bag matching the top and skirt and hoop earrings with Fendi’s interlocking logo inside the hoops.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 26: Kerry Washington attends the Fendi Couture fashion show on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fendi)
Kerry Washington attends the Fendi spring 2023 couture fashion show. Getty Images for Fendi

To create her look for Fendi’s runway show, Washington worked with celebrity stylist Law Roach, who attended the runway show wearing a Fendi allover monogram trench coat.

For makeup, Washington worked with makeup artist Raoúl Alejandre for an elevated natural look, featuring a glossy nude lip, blush and mascara. For hair, she worked with hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, who gave the actress a middle part and a straightened style.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 26: Kerry Washington attends the Fendi Couture fashion show on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fendi)
Kerry Washington Getty Images for Fendi

Outside of attending fashion shows, Washington is also set to star in the upcoming television series “Unprisoned,” which will be released March 10.

Fendi’s spring 2023 couture show drew inspiration from the brand’s archives with features of the collection, including long, body-skimming dresses, pale colors and metallic leather made to resemble lace or chain mail.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 26: Law Roach and Kerry Washington attend the Fendi Couture fashion show on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fendi)
Law Roach and Kerry Washington attend the Fendi spring 2023 couture fashion show. Getty Images for Fendi

“You want [the clients] to feel really good and for them to feel comfortable, I think it’s really important,” said Kim Jones, Fendi’s artistic director of haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections for women, to WWD. “The way we live now is very different from how we used to live. I’m just thinking about modern times, modern stresses and modern problem-solving.”

Paris Haute Couture Week began Monday and concludes Thursday. The event showcases the latest couture collections from brands ranging from Chanel to newcomers like Robert Wun.

