Kerry Washington Is Spring-Ready in Sheer Floral Dress at ‘UnPrisoned’ Premiere

Kerry Washington welcomed spring at the “UnPrisoned” premiere on Thursday in Los Angeles, wearing a floral Elie Saab gown.

Kerry Washington at the "UnPrisoned" premiere on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Washington’s gown had ruffled sleeves, a lace neckline and a see-through white base embroidered with multicolor florals. When it came to hair, the actress sported tight curls that framed her face. She accessorized her spring-themed look with silver and teal tassel earrings. The actress is usually outfitted by celebrity stylist Law Roach, whose clientele includes Issa Rae, Kamie Crawford and Zendaya.

Kerry Washington at the "UnPrisoned" premiere.

Washington’s upcoming role in “UnPrisoned” comes after her starring in the Netflix movie “The School for Good and Evil,” which included Charlize Theron, Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie and Michelle Yeoh as cast members. The film was released on the platform in October, and is based on the widely read book series by author Soman Chainani.

To the Netflix premiere, she donned a similar soft look, wearing a pastel green Ralph Lauren polo crop top and a wrap-around skirt. Washington donned green again to the Fendi spring 2023 couture show during Paris Couture Fashion Week, in a mint green wool sweater and slip-like skirt. In September, the actress’s show “Reasonable Doubt,” which she executive produced, premiered on Hulu. Washington also launched her own production company called Simpson Street in 2016, which earned her an award for producing at the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys.

Kerry Washington

“UnPrisoned” centers around Tracy McMillan, a marriage and family therapist whose life is turned right-side-up when her father comes home from prison and moves in with her and her teenage son. The show centers around familial relationships, including those between a father and an adult daughter and the relationship between grandfather and grandson. Washington stars in the series, coming to the platform March 10, alongside Delroy Lindo.