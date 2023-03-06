Kerry Washington Wears Whitney Houston’s 1996 Marc Bouwer Dress at American Black Film Festival Honors

Kerry Washington arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence in Hollywood on March 5 in West Hollywood, California, in a red Marc Bouwer dress originally worn by Whitney Houston 27 years ago.

Washington wore the ruched, sleeveless dress with pointy-toe red heels and Gismondy1754 jewelry, including a one-of-a-kind high jewelry ring from their Ghaccio Collection, a flower ring and white diamond stud earrings.

Kerry Washington attends the American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence in California on March 5. Getty Images

Washington’s dress was originally worn 27 years ago by the late singer and music icon. On his Instagram page, Marc Bouwer posted a slideshow of Kerry Washington in the dress, along with an image of Whitney Houston wearing the dress as the third slide writing, “This dress is incredibly special to me.”

Washington’s dress was selected by top celebrity stylist Law Roach. Roach is also the stylist for Zendaya, Hunter Schafer and Issa Rae. Last November at the 2022 CFDA Awards, Roach received the inaugural stylist award for his accomplishments.

Kerry Washington attends the American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence in Hollywood on March 5. Getty Images

At this year’s American Black Film Festival Honors, Washington was honored with the Excellence in Arts Award. The actress has much to celebrate this month, as her new streaming service series “UnPrisoned” will debut in the U.S. March 10.

The American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence in Hollywood is an annual awards ceremony now in its fifth year. The event is the American Black Film Festival’s gala to recognize excellence in the motion picture and television industry. The ceremony pays tribute to Black artists who have made significant contributions to entertainment and diversity in Hollywood. This year’s honorees also included Courtney B. Vance, Charles D. King, Janelle Monáe and the 1997 film “Eve’s Bayou.”