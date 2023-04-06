Khloé Kardashian Talks Living Next to Mom Kris Jenner and Son’s Name Mystery on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ in Coral Ruched Skirt

Khloé Kardashian made a spring-themed arrival to Thursday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” opting for a matching set.

Khloé Kardashian on the April 6 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” COURTESY OF FOX

Kardashian wore a coral long-sleeve formfitting top and ruched midi skirt, which she paired with nude Christian Louboutin heels.

The Good American owner usually works with Dani Levi on her outfits, who also has styled looks for her sister Kim. For hair, Kardashian had her honey-blond tresses styled into a side part with voluminous bombshell curls.

Khloé Kardashian and Jennifer Hudson on the April 6 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” COURTESY OF FOX

While on the show, Kardashian talked with Hudson about her daughter, True, playing in makeup; living next door to her mom, Kris Jenner, and her newborn son’s name.

“At first, I really did not know what I was going to name him. I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit,” Kardashian told Hudson, regarding her eight-month-old son she had via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, later adding, “He’s been named, but, I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show, but I didn’t know it was going to be this far out. So now, if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed but it’s OK.”

Khloé Kardashian and Jennifer Hudson on the April 6 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” COURTESY OF FOX

On living next door to Jenner, Kardashian said, “She does what she wants. If she doesn’t have something at her house, she comes to mine and looks for it. If she’s going on a trip, she likes to look through my closet too. So yeah, we’re very comfortable.”

Kardashian stars alongside her sisters and mom in “The Kardashians,” the Hulu reality-doc series. The show comes after “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which ran for 14 years across 20 seasons from 2007 to 2021. Season three of “The Kardashians” will be released on May 25.