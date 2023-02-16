Khloé Kardashian Teams Up With Kris Jenner for Good American’s New Bosswear Campaign

It’s time to get to work.

On Thursday, Good American announced it’s bringing back its Bosswear collection and for the campaign, the brand tapped one of the most well-known momagers in the business: Kris Jenner. This is the first time Jenner appears in any campaign for the size-inclusive brand, which was cofounded by her daughter, Khloé Kardashian.

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner in the campaign for the Good American Bosswear collection. COURTESY OF GOOD AMERICAN

“Workwear can be a really difficult category for so many women to find both on-trend and well-fitting pieces in a full size range. We’ve done that with this collection and I couldn’t be more proud — and I’m excited for everyone to try it! For the campaign, we decided to use none other than Kris Jenner! When I think of a boss, the only person that comes to mind is my mom. Everything about her says ‘boss’ — and we had the best time on set,” Kardashian told WWD in a statement.

Khloé Kardashian in the campaign for the Good American Bosswear collection. COURTESY OF GOOD AMERICAN

The mother-daughter pair appear in the campaign, which channels ’80s inspiration, with Kardashian in big dramatic curls talking on a cord telephone and Jenner propping her feet up on a black desk with a vintage calculator and PC computer next to her. The photos were shot by photographer Greg Swales, and stylist Dani Michelle worked on the outfits.

Kris Jenner in the campaign for the Good American Bosswear collection. COURTESY OF GOOD AMERICAN

Released Thursday, the collection offers elevated workwear with a modern twist. Among the pieces is the Scuba Open Back Dress ($169), featuring a button-up front, sharp lapels and a cinching waist tie. The Compression Shine Sculpted Blazer ($165) consists of high-shine compression fabric that is meant to shape and smooth the body and comes in playful colors including Chrome, Dark Cocoa and Fuchsia Pink.

In one of the shots, Kardashian can be seen embracing a hot pink look in a tube dress, leggings and shiny blazer from her brand. She’s wearing gold triangle-shaped earrings and ’80s-style blue eyeliner. Another snap shows Jenner in an oversize white button-up from the collection and coordinating black trousers. For accessories, she opted for a pair of black rectangle-shaped earrings and stark white pointed-toe boots.

The collection ranges from size XS to 5XL and available on goodamerican.com. On the site, customers can sign up on the waitlist to be notified when certain sizes go back in stock.