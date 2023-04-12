Kiernan Shipka Gets Romantic in Sheer Black Dress at Dare in Gris Dior’s The Grey Zone Opening Event

Kiernan Shipka attended Dare in Gris Dior’s The Grey Zone opening event on Tuesday in Los Angeles, taking a romantic approach to all-black dressing.

The actress wore a black dress that hit below the knee with details including a sheer embroidered fabric layered over a slip dress with two pockets on the skirt. She accessorized with a black Lady Dior bag and completed the ensemble with glossy black boots.

Kiernan Shipka at the Gris Dior VIP Party in Los Angeles on April 11. Michael Buckner for WWD

This is proving a busy year for Shipka, who has multiple film and television projects in the works. She is will star in “Sweethearts,” “Totally Killer,” “Red One” and “White House Plumbers,” which are all in post-production.

Dior’s retail presence in America has been a focal point for the brand this year. The brand opened its first location in Michigan in March at the Somerset Collection shopping center in Troy, which is part of the greater Detroit area.

The brand is in a bit of a transformative phase after a new chief executive officer and chairman was named in February. Delphine Arnault, the daughter of LVMH Möet Hennessy Louis Vuitton chairman Bernard Arnault, took the top executive position at the brand.

The Grey Zone is an immersive pop-up exhibition and shop located in Los Angeles that officially opens on Thursday and will remain open until Sunday. Guests at the event’s opening night included Kiernan Shipka, Jurnee Smollett and Wisdom Kaye.