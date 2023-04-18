Kiernan Shipka Sparkles in Sequined Oscar de la Renta Minidress at ‘White House Plumbers’ Premiere

Kiernan Shipka attended the New York premiere of “White House Plumbers” on Monday, wearing Oscar de la Renta.

The actress wore a green and orange sequined ombré minidress from the brand, coordinated with metallic ankle-strap sandals. She accessorized with a green crossbody bag, which featured a floral appliqué and chain-link strap, also from Oscar de la Renta.

Kiernan Shipka at the premiere of “White House Plumbers” on April 17 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Shipka has been making her rounds at public appearances. In late March, the actress attended Fashion Trust U.S. Inaugural Awards. On April 11, she joined a slate of other Hollywood actresses and influencers in celebrating Dare in Gris Dior’s The Grey Zone opening event in Los Angeles. For that occasion, the actress wore a black dress that hit below the knee.

Shipka first came to fame when she appeared in “Mad Men” as a child actress. She went on to star in Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” for four seasons.

“White House Plumbers” follows the story of the Watergate scandal as Nixon’s political saboteurs, E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, bring the downfall of the presidency they worked so hard to protect. The satirical charts the course of events from Hunt and Liddy investigating the Pentagon Papers leak to landing on Nixon’s re-election committee and bugging the Democratic National Committee offices at Watergate. In addition to Shipka, the series also stars Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Lena Headey and Domhnall Gleeson. The series premieres on HBO on May 1.