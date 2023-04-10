Kim Kardashian’s ‘American Horror Story’ 12 Casting Spikes Comparisons to AHS’ Fetish-inspired Rubber Man and Her Met Gala Balenciaga Look

Kim Kardashian is expanding her TV credits beyond “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and Hulu’s “The Kardashians.”

The reality star and entrepreneur will join the Ryan Murphy universe for season 12 of the director and producer’s long-running “American Horror Story” anthology series. On Kardashian’s Twitter account Monday, she posted an emoji of googly eyes and a drop of blood followed by a video of a static television screen with moving words and blurred silhouettes showing Emma Roberts’ name and her name followed by the words “Are Delicate” and “AHS 12 This Summer.”

“Delicate” was revealed to be the name of season 12 of “American Horror Story.” Further details about the plot and the character Kardashian will play haven’t been revealed, but a representative for Murphy did confirm to Variety that Kardashian will have a lead role, and the character was written specifically for her.

With the “American Horror Story” news, search interest and conversations on social media have sparked a look back at a particular Kardashian Met Gala outfit that has been likened to the show’s Rubber Man character.

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga at the 2021 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland for WWD

In September 2021, Kardashian arrived for the annual Met Gala, which was the first since the COVID-19 pandemic. The reality star made headlines by wearing a black Balenciaga couture gown with a mask and a train that completely obscured her face and body.

“American Horror Story: Murder House” (Season 1, episode 12, aired Dec. 21, 2011.) ©FX Networks/Courtesy:Everett Collection / Everett Collection

The masked all-black look has been compared to “American Horror Story” character Rubber Man and his all-black ensemble, including the face mask. While many actors throughout the anthology series have donned the Rubber Man costume ,from Dylan McDermott to Cody Fern, it would be a major twist for Kardashian to take a turn as the character. However, in the Ryan Murphy universe, anything is possible.

“American Horror Story: Murder House” Dylan McDermott (left) (Season 1, episode 10, aired Dec. 7, 2011.) ©FX Networks/Courtesy:Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Kardashian is known to pull out all the stops when it comes to her Met Gala looks, wearing a dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe in 2022 and bringing Thierry Mugler out of retirement to design her dress in 2019.

Kim Kardashian in vintage Bob Mackie at the 2022 Met Gala Christopher Polk for Variety

As fans of “American Horror Story” and Kardashian await further details of the show, the next big question is what the costume department has planned for a woman who makes some of the most watched fashion choices in entertainment.