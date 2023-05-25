×
Kim Kardashian Makes a Splash in Electric Blue Wet Look Balmain Set at Parsons Benefit

The star attended the annual fashion event to help honor Balmain's creative director Olivier Rousteing.

Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Parsons Benefit on May 24 in New York City.
Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Parsons Benefit on Wednesday in New York City. Getty Images for Parsons School

Kim Kardashian made a blue statement while attending the Parsons Benefit in New York City on Wednesday, wearing a Balmain skirt set.

Kardashian’s set featured a sleek crop top with a mock neckline and a low-rise maxi skirt with a daring side slit. With a slight draping effect and sculpted detail, the electric blue ensemble had a wet look that molded to her body.

Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Parsons Benefit on May 24 in New York City.
Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Parsons Benefit. Getty Images for Parsons School

For jewelry, a silver waist chain was worn around the star’s waist. Kardashian was dressed by Dani Levi, who has also chose looks for Kim’s daughter North West and Kim’s sister, Khloe.

Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Parsons Benefit on May 24 in New York City.
Kim Kardashian Getty Images for Parsons School

Kardashian attended the benefit in support of Olivier Rousteing, who has been the creative director of Balmain since 2011. Rousteing was honored at the annual fashion event, which spotlights the impact that fashion, design and arts play in the world.

Kim Kardashian and Olivier Rousteing at the 2023 Parsons Benefit on May 24 in New York City.
Kim Kardashian and Olivier Rousteing at the 2023 Parsons Benefit. Getty Images for Parsons School

Kardashian had a fashion moment at the 2023 Met Gala earlier this month, where she donned a Schiaparelli gown made out of more than 50,000 freshwater pearls. The “Skims” founder stars alongside her sisters and mother in Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” the third season of which premiered on Thursday.

The 2023 Parsons Benefit highlighted the work of the fashion, design and performing arts students at the Parsons School of Design in New York City. Rousteing, Naomi Campbell and chief executive officer of the Neiman Marcus Group Geoffroy van Raemdonck were also honored. One of the benefit’s cochairs was Wes Gordon, the creative director of Carolina Herrera.

