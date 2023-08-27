Live
Kim Kardashian Gets Edgy in Black Alaïa Maxi Dress With Leather Details for This Is About Humanity Gala in Los Angeles

Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, also attended the charity's annual soirée.

Kim Kardashian attends the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soirée on Aug. 26 in Los Angeles.
Kim Kardashian attends the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soirée on Aug. 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Kim Kardashian attended This Is About Humanity’s 5th Anniversary Soirée in Los Angeles on Saturday. The gala honored Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, who was recognized for her charitable efforts supporting families separated at the Untied States border.

For the occasion, Kardashian donned a black long sleeve Alaïa maxi dress from the label’s fall 2023 collection. She paired her fashionable frock with high-heeled sock boots and Chanel accessories, which included a gold chain choker and a quilted leather clutch.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 26: Kim Kardashian attends the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree at Private Residence on August 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)
Kim Kardashian attends the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soirée on Aug. 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

The reality star and business mogul wore her dark tresses in a sleek updo with bangs, while her makeup consisted of a nude lip and brown smokey eyeshadow.

Kardashian was hardly the only star at TIAH’s gala. Zooey Deschanel, Eva Longoria, Henry Winkler and Ava Max were also among the event’s celebrity guests.

Speaking at the event, Sánchez credited her journalism professor for encouraging her to start a career in the field. “It took just one person who believed in me and I learned how to believe in myself. This is the essence of what This is About Humanity is all about, just treating people with love, compassion and humanity and giving them a crucial step up,” Sánchez said.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 26: (L-R) Eva Longoria, Lauren Sánchez, and Kim Kardashian attend the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree at Private Residence on August 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)
Eva Longoria, Lauren Sánchez, and Kim Kardashian attend the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soirée on Aug. 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

She ended her speech with a tribute to Bezos. “Jeff, I just wanted to say thank you for inspiring me to go out into the world and make a difference,” Sánchez concluded.

Bezos and Sánchez, who became engaged in May, have been together since 2019. That year, Amazon’s executive chairman divorced from his longtime spouse, MacKenzie Scott.

ad