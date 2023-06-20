×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: June 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Denies Contract Talks With Meghan Markle

Beauty

K18 Said to Be Considering Sale Options

Fashion

Pharrell Williams on Louis Vuitton Debut: ‘It’s Like Love at First Sight’

Kim Kardashian Covers Time’s Most Influential Companies Issue in Black Bodysuit and Crocodile Cutout Skirt

Kardashian made the publication's list of the most influential companies of 2023.

Kim Kardashian is photographed for the June 21 cover of Time.
Kim Kardashian arrives at the Intermix/VH1 Rock Honors VIP party in Los Angeles on Friday, July 11, 2008. (AP Photo/ Matt Sayles)
Television personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the sixth annual Video Game Awards at Sony Picture Studios in Culver City, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)
Kim Kardashian arrives at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Kim Kardashian arrives at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
View ALL 41 Photos

Skims has landed Kim Kardashian on the cover of Time magazine. The publication revealed its June 21 issue on Tuesday, featuring a list of the 100 most influential businesses of 2023.

Related Galleries

Kardashian’s monochromatic cover look included a black long-sleeve bodysuit, gloves and a crocodile print maxiskirt with buckle-embellished cutouts. She also added on a pair of crushed velvet boots.

The business mogul was photographed by Dana Scruggs, who has also created covers for Rolling Stone, Numéro and Essence.

Kim Kardashian on the June cover of Time.
Kim Kardashian is photographed for the June 21 cover of Time. Dana Scruggs/Time

Kardashian founded her shapewear line in 2019. Since then, Skims has expanded to loungewear, sleepwear and will soon venture into men’s.

“Obviously you have big hopes, but this definitely exceeded everything that I ever imagined,” Kardashian told Time of her company. Skims was valued at $3.2 billion last year.

Over the years, the middle Kardashian sister has entered a variety of business ventures, ranging from mobile games to fragrances. Skims, however, is her most personal project to date, she said.

“It’s just a part of me,” she told Time. “It started off of my body and my shapes, and it’s very vulnerable.”

This week, Skims will reveal its Vintage Sport line, which debuts Thursday. The collection includes a selection of four tops: a short ($48) and long sleeve raglan ($54), a collared zip-up shirt ($52) and a V-neck T-shirt with jersey-inspired stitching ($42). They each come in shades of gray, white, black and bubblegum pink.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad