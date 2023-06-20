Kim Kardashian Covers Time’s Most Influential Companies Issue in Black Bodysuit and Crocodile Cutout Skirt

Skims has landed Kim Kardashian on the cover of Time magazine. The publication revealed its June 21 issue on Tuesday, featuring a list of the 100 most influential businesses of 2023.

Kardashian’s monochromatic cover look included a black long-sleeve bodysuit, gloves and a crocodile print maxiskirt with buckle-embellished cutouts. She also added on a pair of crushed velvet boots.

The business mogul was photographed by Dana Scruggs, who has also created covers for Rolling Stone, Numéro and Essence.

Kim Kardashian is photographed for the June 21 cover of Time. Dana Scruggs/Time

Kardashian founded her shapewear line in 2019. Since then, Skims has expanded to loungewear, sleepwear and will soon venture into men’s.

“Obviously you have big hopes, but this definitely exceeded everything that I ever imagined,” Kardashian told Time of her company. Skims was valued at $3.2 billion last year.

Over the years, the middle Kardashian sister has entered a variety of business ventures, ranging from mobile games to fragrances. Skims, however, is her most personal project to date, she said.

“It’s just a part of me,” she told Time. “It started off of my body and my shapes, and it’s very vulnerable.”

This week, Skims will reveal its Vintage Sport line, which debuts Thursday. The collection includes a selection of four tops: a short ($48) and long sleeve raglan ($54), a collared zip-up shirt ($52) and a V-neck T-shirt with jersey-inspired stitching ($42). They each come in shades of gray, white, black and bubblegum pink.