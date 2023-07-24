Kim Kardashian Goes Casual in Levi’s Jeans and White Crop Top and More Celebrities at Lionel Messi’s Leagues Cup Debut

Kim Kardashian attended the 2023 Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul on Friday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, putting a high-fashion spin on minimalist dressing. The game marked the first match for Lionel Messi since he joined the Miami sports club, which is co-owned by David Beckham.
To watch the match, Kardashian arrived wearing Levi’s Vintage 501 jeans and a classic white crop top. For accessories, the star wrapped a Chanel AirPods case around her waist.
The ultra-pink quilted addition was from the brand’s cruise 2021 collection, which WWD reported “ticked the right boxes” and provided “some much-needed continuity for Chanel customers looking to refresh their holiday wardrobes.”
Joining Kardashian at the event was her eldest son, Saint West, and a slew of other A-list stars. Ahead, WWD offers a closer look at the other stars at the soccer event.
Victoria and David Beckham
For the sporting event, Victoria wore a black cutout jumpsuit and David wore a navy suit. The couple, who have been married since 1999, were joined by their daughter Harper and son Cruz.
Serena Williams
Serena Williams embraced logomania in a red, navy and white Gucci cotton pique zip jacket and the brand’s crossbody handbag. The former professional tennis player’s outfit showcased her growing baby bump, which she first revealed at the 2023 Met Gala in May.
LeBron James
NBA all-star LeBron James also watched Friday’s match, wearing an Adidas crewneck T-shirt with a graphic design and a Converse x Union Chris Gibbs Bucket hat. James was recently honored at the 2023 ESPY Awards in July, where he was granted the Best Record Breaking Performance Award.