Kim Kardashian Brings Checkerboard Prints to Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Menswear Debut Collection Show for Spring 2024

Kardashian attended the event in support of Pharrell Williams, who was making his debut as men’s creative director.

Kim Kardashian arrived at Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 menswear show on Tuesday in Paris, donning a checkerboard ensemble based on the brand’s famed Damier pattern.

The reality star and entrepreneur wore a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton ensemble, including a Damier-pattern sports bra top with matching tights. She accessorized the sporty ensemble with a matching shearling fanny pack. Over her athleisure ensemble, she wore a fur coat.

Kim Kardashian AFP via Getty Images

Kardashian is familiar with the world of French luxury brands. She’s been a longtime friend of Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing and has posed for the brand’s ad campaigns. Kardashian also regularly collaborates with Balenciaga.

Notably, at this year’s Met Gala, Kardashian opted for an opulent Schiaparelli ensemble. Kardashian selected a Schiaparelli Couture ensemble, featuring a pearl-draped skirt and top, along with a molded corset in blush satin.

The dress was made out of 50,000 freshwater pearls and more than 16,000 crystals, which reportedly took more than 1,000 hours to make. Over the top, corset and skirt, she wore a bone-whitewashed faille stole.

Prior to the debut of his menswear show on Tuesday, Williams already began teasing looks from his collection, wearing pieces here and there to public events. On Thursday, he visited Louis Vuitton’s headquarters wearing an ensemble made from the brand’s Epi leather, which is traditionally reserved for wallets. The look was from his collection that debuted Tuesday.

Williams recently unveiled his first ad campaign for the brand, which starred global entertainment superstar and beauty entrepreneur Rihanna.

Louis Vuitton staged its spring 2024 menswear show on Tuesday in Paris. It marks Williams’ first collection since he was named the label’s creative director of menswear in February. Williams, who first made a name for himself as an artist and music producer, succeeds the late Virgil Abloh.

