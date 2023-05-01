×
Kim Kardashian Wears 50,000 Pearls in Schiaparelli Chain Dress at Met Gala 2023

The entrepreneur wore an ensemble that took over 1,000 hours to make, with 50,000 freshwater pearls and over 16,000 crystals.

Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York.
Marion Cotillard in Chanel
Pedro Pascal
Gigi Hadid
Aubrey Plaza, Stella McCartney and Madelyn Cline in Stella McCartney.
Kim Kardashian made a typically show-stopping entrance the 2023 Met Gala on Monday in New York City, arriving in a literal pearl dress.

Kardashian’s haute couture Schiaparelli gown featured a pearl draped skirt and top, along with a molded corset in blush satin.

Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York.
Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. Lexie Moreland for WWD

Her ensemble was made out of 50,000 freshwater pearls and over 16,000 crystals, which reportedly took over 1,000 hours to make. Over top, she wore a bone whitewashed faille stole.

She accessorized with a shimmering choker, pearl drop earrings and an articulated ring, made out of baroque pearls and crystals.

On her way to the Met Gala, Kardashian was seen with her eldest daughter North West, who donned a pink tweed Chanel coat with baggy jeans. On April 30, gearing up for the Met Gala, she wore a ’90s CC Embroidered Crop Top by Chanel with Balenciaga Wader Pantashoes.

Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York.
Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. Lexie Moreland for WWD

Kardashian made waves at last year’s Met Gala, wearing the famous Marylin Monroe dress and earning mixed reactions from fans.

Prior to this year, Kardashian has attended the Met Gala nine times, first hitting the steps in 2013. She has worn an array of looks, but the more notable pieces have included her “wet” dress from Mugler in 2019 as well as her Balenciaga look that completely covered her in 2021.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. 


