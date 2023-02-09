Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine’s Shop Pop-up

Kim Kardashian embraced an all-pink look at the Skims Valentine’s Shop pop-up on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The media mogul and entrepreneur wore a fitted three-piece set.

To embrace the theme, Kardashian wore a scoop-neck bra and a pair or matching sculpted leggings. She paired her hot pink, fitted look with an oversize jacket and a pair of charcoal thigh-high boots. When it came to hair, Kardashian debuted a style with layered curtain bangs, which she first gave a glimpse of in her Instagram stories on Wednesday.

Kim Kardashian at the Skims Valentine’s Shop pop-up on Feb. 8 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for SKIMS

The pop-up, which runs until Sunday, is at the Westfield Century City Atrium. At the pop-up, customers can purchase items from Skims Valentine’s Day-inspired collection, titled the Valentine’s Day shop, which launched on the brand’s official site on Jan. 26. Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to celebrate the event: “This was the mall my friends and I would beg our parents to go hang out at every weekend growing up. That little girl never dreamed I would have my own store here and I couldn’t be more proud of my entire @skims team for making my wildest dreams come true,” part of her story read. Other stars attended the first day of the pop-up, including Sean Combs’ twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie Combs.

For the Skims Valentine’s Day shop campaign, Kardashian tapped “White Lotus” stars Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco. Shot by photographer Donna Trope, in the promotional shots, the pair can be seen wearing limited-edition Skims pieces, including bras and panties with dainty red hearts and other sets with lace-trim detailing.