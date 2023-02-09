×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Phoebe Philo Will Unveil Her New Brand in September

Fashion

Hermès Wins Court Battle Against Mason Rothschild

Eye

The Truth About Pamela Anderson

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine’s Shop Pop-up

The entrepreneur just launched a pop-up shop in honor of her Skims clothing brand's latest Valentine's Day campaign.

Kim Kardashian at the Skims Valentine's Shop pop-up on Feb. 8 in Los Angeles.
Kim Kardashian at the Skims Valentine's Shop pop-up on Feb. 8 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for SKIMS

Kim Kardashian embraced an all-pink look at the Skims Valentine’s Shop pop-up on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The media mogul and entrepreneur wore a fitted three-piece set.

Kim Kardashian at the Skims Valentine's Shop pop-up on Feb. 8 in Los Angeles.
Kim Kardashian at the Skims Valentine’s Shop pop-up on Feb. 8 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for SKIMS

To embrace the theme, Kardashian wore a scoop-neck bra and a pair or matching sculpted leggings. She paired her hot pink, fitted look with an oversize jacket and a pair of charcoal thigh-high boots. When it came to hair, Kardashian debuted a style with layered curtain bangs, which she first gave a glimpse of in her Instagram stories on Wednesday.

Related Galleries

Kim Kardashian at the Skims Valentine's Shop pop-up on Feb. 8 in Los Angeles.
Kim Kardashian at the Skims Valentine’s Shop pop-up on Feb. 8 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for SKIMS

The pop-up, which runs until Sunday, is at the Westfield Century City Atrium. At the pop-up, customers can purchase items from Skims Valentine’s Day-inspired collection, titled the Valentine’s Day shop, which launched on the brand’s official site on Jan. 26. Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to celebrate the event: “This was the mall my friends and I would beg our parents to go hang out at every weekend growing up. That little girl never dreamed I would have my own store here and I couldn’t be more proud of my entire @skims team for making my wildest dreams come true,” part of her story read. Other stars attended the first day of the pop-up, including Sean Combs’ twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie Combs.

For the Skims Valentine’s Day shop campaign, Kardashian tapped “White Lotus” stars Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco. Shot by photographer Donna Trope, in the promotional shots, the pair can be seen wearing limited-edition Skims pieces, including bras and panties with dainty red hearts and other sets with lace-trim detailing.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

Hot Summer Bags

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kim Kardashian Goes Pretty in Pink for Skims Valentine's Shop Pop-up

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad