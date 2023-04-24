Kim Kardashian Shines in Bandeau Top, Rick Owens Slit Skirt and Retro Dior Choker at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion L.A. Awards 2023

Kim Kardashian made a monochromatic statement at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Kim Kardashian at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards Getty Images for Daily Front Row

To present her hairstylist Chris Appleton with the Hair of the Year Award during the ceremony, Kardashian arrived in a gray ensemble, which consisted of a bandeau top and a Rick Owens front-slit maxiskirt, which featured distressed hems and a long back train. The skirt was from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection; in its review of the show, WWD reported the “designer seduced with a fountain, fog, gorgeous colors and frothy silhouettes.”

Kim Kardashian and North West onstage at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Getty Images for Daily Front Row

René Caovilla’s Supercleo leather sandals and a 2003 Dior by John Galliano molded choker completed Kardashian’s look.

Also stepping out with Kardashian to the awards was her eldest daughter, North West. The 9-year-old went edgy in a black suit with silver zippers, which she paired with shiny sunglasses.

(L-R) Kim Kardashian, North West and Chris Appleton onstage at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Getty Images for Daily Front Row

The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards recognizes achievements in fashion and beauty. This year’s festivities, held at The Beverly Hills Hotel, were emceed by Law Roach. Honorees included Gwyneth Paltrow for Powerhouse Brand of the Year (G. Label by Goop) and “White Lotus” actress Meghann Fahy for Breakout Style Star of the Year.