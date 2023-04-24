×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: April 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

John Galantic Steps Down as President and Chief Operating Officer of Chanel Inc.

Business

Vince Cuts Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Rochas Parts Ways With Charles De Vilmorin

Kim Kardashian Shines in Bandeau Top, Rick Owens Slit Skirt and Retro Dior Choker at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion L.A. Awards 2023

The entrepreneur presented hairstylist Chris Appleton with the Hair of the Year Award and brought along her oldest daughter, North West.

Kim Kardashian at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23 in Los Angeles.
Kim Kardashian arrives at the Intermix/VH1 Rock Honors VIP party in Los Angeles on Friday, July 11, 2008. (AP Photo/ Matt Sayles)
Television personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the sixth annual Video Game Awards at Sony Picture Studios in Culver City, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)
Kim Kardashian arrives at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Kim Kardashian arrives at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
View ALL 41 Photos

Kim Kardashian made a monochromatic statement at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Kim Kardashian at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23 in Los Angeles.
Kim Kardashian at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Getty Images for Daily Front Row

To present her hairstylist Chris Appleton with the Hair of the Year Award during the ceremony, Kardashian arrived in a gray ensemble, which consisted of a bandeau top and a Rick Owens front-slit maxiskirt, which featured distressed hems and a long back train. The skirt was from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection; in its review of the show, WWD reported the “designer seduced with a fountain, fog, gorgeous colors and frothy silhouettes.”

Related Galleries

Kim Kardashian and North West onstage at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23 in Los Angeles.
Kim Kardashian and North West onstage at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Getty Images for Daily Front Row

René Caovilla’s Supercleo leather sandals and a 2003 Dior by John Galliano molded choker completed Kardashian’s look.

Also stepping out with Kardashian to the awards was her eldest daughter, North West. The 9-year-old went edgy in a black suit with silver zippers, which she paired with shiny sunglasses.

(L-R) Kim Kardashian, North West and Chris Appleton onstage at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23 in Los Angeles.
(L-R) Kim Kardashian, North West and Chris Appleton onstage at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Getty Images for Daily Front Row

The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards recognizes achievements in fashion and beauty. This year’s festivities, held at The Beverly Hills Hotel, were emceed by Law Roach. Honorees included Gwyneth Paltrow for Powerhouse Brand of the Year (G. Label by Goop) and “White Lotus” actress Meghann Fahy for Breakout Style Star of the Year.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad