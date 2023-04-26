Kim Kardashian Gives Minimalist Dress Maximal Effects With Statement Jewelry at Time 100 Gala

Kim Kardashian attended the Time 100 Gala in New York City on Wednesday in a silk ivory bias-cut slip dress, which featured bedazzled buckle straps.

Kardashian added on a set of four layered necklaces, including a cross pendant, as well as a large diamond ring. She also carried a plexiglass Chanel conch clutch, which debuted on the runway at Paris Fashion Week in spring 2012.

Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. WireImage

The reality star’s hip-length hair was styled in beachy waves. She borrowed her sister Kylie Jenner’s longtime makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, who gave Kardashian a smokey eye, pink blush and muted pink lip liner.

Kardashian’s Chanel clutch may offer a clue into her look for the Met Gala, which takes place on May 1. Earlier on Wednesday, she seemingly ended any speculation that she hadn’t been invited the annual fete.

On Instagram, Kardashian posted photos of a visit to the late Karl Lagerfeld’s office in Paris. She even posed with the designer’s cat, Choupette.

“Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris,” she wrote. “We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met.”

This year’s Met Gala honors Lagerfeld’s decades-long career in fashion. The dress code is “in honor of Karl.”

Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. Getty Images for TIME

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.