Kim Mulkey’s Style Steals the Game During the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament 2023

Led by coach Kim Mulkey, the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team won their first national title on Sunday in the final seconds of the NCAA championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Dallas.

While Mulkey is best known as a basketball coach, during this year’s NCAA tournament, she also caught attention for her fashion choices. The former basketball player became known for wearing flamboyant blazers and colorful ensembles to the games. WWD has rounded up some of Mulkey’s statement looks during the 2023 NCAA tournament.

Kim Mulkey during the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on March 24 in Greenville, South Carolina. Getty Images

To the Sweet 16 round, where Mulkey’s LSU team faced off against the University of Utah, the coach wore a brown plaid blazer with a green and pink floral print and floral appliquès with pink feather trim. She paired the blazer with a white undershirt and white bell-bottom pants. She finished the look with pink peep-toe platform heels.

Kim Mulkey during the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on March 26 in Greenville. Getty Images

When her team made it to the Elite Eight round against the Miami Hurricanes, Mulkey wore a checkered blazer featuring stripes and sequined silver squares. She again opted for a white undershirt and white bell-bottom pants. This time, Mulkey coordinated with metallic silver pointy-toe pumps.

Kim Mulkey during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game on Friday in Dallas. Getty Images

For the Final Four game against Virginia Tech, Mulkey wore a pink statement blazer with a pearl button notch and floral-shaped ruffles on the sleeves. She donned her signature white undershirt and white bell-bottom pants. This time, she wore white pointy-toe pumps to complete the look.

Kim Mulkey during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament championship game. Getty Images

During the championship game against Iowa University, Mulkey wore a sequined outfit inspired by LSU’s mascot, the tiger. The animal-print sequined suit was designed by Nadine Merabi and ultimately became Mulkey’s victory outfit.

Mulkey is the first person in NCAA women’s basketball history to win a national championship as a player, assistant coach and head coach. She has won five four NCAA championships, including three as the coach for Baylor University, and Sunday she won her fourth as coach of LSU.