Andy Murray’s Wife Kim Gets Summer-ready in Floral White Me + Em Dress for Wimbledon 2023 Day Five

The wife of British fan favorite Andy Murray attended Wimbledon in a tight match for her husband.

Kim Sears, Andy Murray, Wimbledon
Idina Menzel arrives on day one of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. Picture date: Monday July 3, 2023. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Shanina Shaik poses in the evian VIP Suite on day one of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Pixie Lott poses in the evian VIP Suite on day one of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Jelena Djokovic smiles while watching Pedro Cachín V Novak Djokovic on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Kim Murray, the wife of British tennis player Andy Murray, attended day five of Wimbledon 2023 to support her husband during a match against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Kim, a painter, cheered during the game wearing a white cotton embroidered maxidress from Me + Em’s spring 2023 collection. The summer-appropriate ensemble featured a short-sleeved and V-neckline silhouette with a lightweight appearance.

Kim Sears, Andy Murray, Wimbledon
Kim Murray at Wimbledon 2023 on July 7 in London. Getty Images

White floral lace has been a go-to for Kim during Wimbledon. On Day Two of the championship, she wore a white lapel-collar top with cutout floral accents, also by Me + Em. The London-based brand’s guipure lace top had a botanical-inspired design. She paired it with navy trousers, a beaded-pearl bracelet and a silver watch.

Kim Sears, Andy Murray, Wimbledon
Kim Murray at Wimbledon 2023 on July 7 in London. Getty Images

Andy Murray played a tough match on Friday against Tsitsipas, with Tsitsipas coming out victorious after a fifth-set decider.

Tsitsipas’ win over Murray came in a match that lasted two days and a total of four hours and 40 minutes in the longest match of the tournament so far.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Andy Murray of Great Britain acknowledges the crowd following defeat against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the Men's Singles second round match during day five of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Andy Murray at Wimbledon 2023 on July 7 in London. Getty Images

Outside of his Wimbledon matches, Andy Murray debuted “Race to Wimbledon” on Monday, an interactive game developed by Fortnite Creative as part of the American Express Fan Experience. He stars in three interactive games where players can go on a tour of London landmarks, as well as the Wimbledon Village and its grounds. The first player to arrive at the famous Centre Court wins.

