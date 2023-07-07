Andy Murray’s Wife Kim Gets Summer-ready in Floral White Me + Em Dress for Wimbledon 2023 Day Five

Kim Murray, the wife of British tennis player Andy Murray, attended day five of Wimbledon 2023 to support her husband during a match against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Kim, a painter, cheered during the game wearing a white cotton embroidered maxidress from Me + Em’s spring 2023 collection. The summer-appropriate ensemble featured a short-sleeved and V-neckline silhouette with a lightweight appearance.

Kim Murray at Wimbledon 2023 on July 7 in London. Getty Images

White floral lace has been a go-to for Kim during Wimbledon. On Day Two of the championship, she wore a white lapel-collar top with cutout floral accents, also by Me + Em. The London-based brand’s guipure lace top had a botanical-inspired design. She paired it with navy trousers, a beaded-pearl bracelet and a silver watch.

Kim Murray at Wimbledon 2023 on July 7 in London. Getty Images

Andy Murray played a tough match on Friday against Tsitsipas, with Tsitsipas coming out victorious after a fifth-set decider.

Tsitsipas’ win over Murray came in a match that lasted two days and a total of four hours and 40 minutes in the longest match of the tournament so far.

Andy Murray at Wimbledon 2023 on July 7 in London. Getty Images

Outside of his Wimbledon matches, Andy Murray debuted “Race to Wimbledon” on Monday, an interactive game developed by Fortnite Creative as part of the American Express Fan Experience. He stars in three interactive games where players can go on a tour of London landmarks, as well as the Wimbledon Village and its grounds. The first player to arrive at the famous Centre Court wins.