Kim Petras Goes Electric Blue in Double-breasted Minidress at Billboard Power 100

Kim Petras made an electric arrival at Billboard’s Power 100 event in Los Angeles on Wednesday. For the event, which celebrates music industry executives, Petras donned a metallic-blue minidress.

Kim Petras at the Billboard Power 100 event. Christopher Polk for Billboard

Her dress was double-breasted, adorned with a series of black buttons along her torso, made out of a material mirroring scales. It had sharp definition around her shoulders and gave off iridescent colors of teal and violet. Petras wore her signature platinum-blond tresses styled straight, with icy-themed makeup, with stark white eyeliner and rosy blush. She wore thigh-high black boots that had a crushed-suede look and accessorized with some silver rings, earrings and blue sunglasses.

Kim Petras Christopher Polk for Billboard

Petras joined a slew of other artists at the event, including Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter and Aly and AJ. Petras continues to venture into the music industry, recently dropping her latest single “brrr” on Jan. 20. Ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards this month, the songstress received a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nomination for Sam Smith‘s alluring single “Unholy,” which she’s featured on.

Last month, she appeared on an episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” wearing a black blazer dress with elbow-length gloves. She performed later on in the show wearing a sleek black trenchcoat with white fluffy boots.

Kim Petras Mike Tran for Billboard

The annual Billboard Power 100 event celebrates the music industry’s most influential executives. This year’s event was presented by leading global wealth manager UBS. Awards included Executive of the Year, Label of the Year and the Clive Davis Award.