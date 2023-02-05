Kim Petras Embraces Bridal Inspiration in Fiery-red Vintage Victor Costa Dress and Veil With Sam Smith for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Sam Smith and Kim Petras embraced dramatic looks at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles dressed in all-red ensembles.

Smokey Robinson presented the musicians with the Grammy for “Best Pop Duo Performance” for their hit song “Unholy.” During Petras’ acceptance speech, she thanked LGBTQ artists and allies for paving the way for becoming the first transgender woman to earn a Grammy in the category.

The duo was accompanied on the red carpet by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars Violet Chachki and Gottmik, who also wore matching red ensembles.

Smith went for a voluminous Valentino coat accessorized with a top hat. The musician finished the look with a lace piece, gloves and an embellished cane, all in red.

For footwear, Smith elevated the outfit with a pair of red patent leather platform boots.

Sam Smith at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner/Variety

Petras wore a vintage dress by Victor Costa in a coordinating shade of red. She topped off the look with a red veil and a large burgundy necklace.

For beauty, the German singer let her hair down and parted to one side.

Kim Petras at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner/Variety

Smith just released his fourth album, “Gloria,” on Jan. 27. The album features collaborations with artists like Ed Sheeran and Jessie Reyez.

The British singer will be performing the album’s single “Unholy” with Petras.

(L-R): Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmikat. Michael Buckner/Variety

The Grammy Awards recognizes outstanding recordings, compositions and musical artists over the past year. Comedian Trevor Noah served as host for the third consecutive year. Some of the nominees included Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Brandi Carlile.

PHOTOS: Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals