Kim Petras Channels Y2K Inspiration in Denim Minidress for New Motorola Razr+ Launch

Kim Petras took to the stage in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday to help Motorola debut its new Razr+ flippable smartphone.

The Grammy-winning pop star made not one, but two outfit changes during the event. Petras’ first outfit included a distressed denim tunic minidress from Acne Studios. She accessorized with a pair of shield sunglasses and used her new pink Motorola Razr+ as a hand accessory almost in place of a clutch bag.

Kim Petras Getty Images for Motorola

Petras later took to the stage to perform alongside DJ Chapman, wearing a white corset dress with straps that hung off her shoulders.

“Since I was young, I have been obsessed with pop culture and fashion. In the early 2000s, people I looked up to had the iconic pink Razr and it was the coolest accessory,” Petras said. “The new Motorola Razr+ continues as a symbol of individuality and style. I am so excited to partner with Motorola Razr and to be a part of the next evolution of creating more iconic moments.”

Kim Petras DJs at the Motorola Razr+ launch event at The Weylin. Getty Images for Motorola

The event to launch the new Motorola Razr+ was done in collaboration with Cirque du Soleil.

Motorola’s new Razr+ features a pocketable design and the brand claims it is the thinnest flippable smartphone available on the market as of its launch. With the new Razr+, users can stand the device on its own at multiple angles thanks to Flex View technology, which offers new ways to create content.

Motorola has also enhanced what’s possible on the external display so users can do more with the device flipped closed, like using panels to prioritize certain apps.

Petras has had a lot to celebrate this year. In February at the Grammy Awards, the singer took home the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song “Unholy” with Sam Smith, with Petras becoming the first transgender singer and Smith becoming the first nonbinary singer to win in the category.