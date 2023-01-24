×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Couture Spring 2023

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Fila USA’s New President Todd Klein Talks Future Plans

Business

Capri Holdings Taps Cedric Wilmotte as CEO of Michael Kors

Kim Petras Channels ‘Matrix’ Inspiration in Trenchcoat Dress for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

The singer performed her new single "brrr" and discussed her Grammy nomination with the talk show host.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1381 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Kim Petras during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 23, 2023 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Singer Kim Petras during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Jan. 23. Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Kim Petras appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Monday wearing a “Matrix”-inspired ensemble.

For her television segment, the pop star wore a black blazer dress with oversized buttons, black gloves and black below-the-knee boots. The singer accessorized with several statement earrings.

For makeup, the singer went for a slightly more dramatic look with a glossy bright pink lip, blush and creamy silver eyeshadow with eye-popping mascara. For hair, she had it parted to one side and done in a straightened style.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1381 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musical Guest Kim Petras performs on January 23, 2023 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Kim Petras performs on Jan. 23. Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Later on, Petras took to the stage to perform her new song “brrr.” The swinger swapped the blazer dress for a black below-the-knee trenchcoat and wore a pair of white furry boots.

Related Galleries

During her segment on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Petras discussed how she got to meet Madonna at the SNL after party, the influence gay clubs have had on her music and career and how her dog has learned to sing with her.

Hillary Duff also had a segment on this episode, taking a cue from Kim Petras wearing an all-black ensemble.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1381 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musical Guest Kim Petras performs on January 23, 2023 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Kim Petras performs on Jan. 23. Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Petras made her SNL debut this past weekend, as she joined Sam Smith to perform their chart-topping hit “Unholy.” The two set social media ablaze when Petras emerged from underneath a giant pink fluffy dress Smith was wearing during the performance.

Petras is nominated alongside Smith for the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Unholy.” The 2023 Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

Hot Summer Bags

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kim Petras Channels 'Matrix' for 'Seth Meyers' in Trench Coat Dress

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad