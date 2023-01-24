Kim Petras Channels ‘Matrix’ Inspiration in Trenchcoat Dress for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Kim Petras appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Monday wearing a “Matrix”-inspired ensemble.

For her television segment, the pop star wore a black blazer dress with oversized buttons, black gloves and black below-the-knee boots. The singer accessorized with several statement earrings.

For makeup, the singer went for a slightly more dramatic look with a glossy bright pink lip, blush and creamy silver eyeshadow with eye-popping mascara. For hair, she had it parted to one side and done in a straightened style.

Kim Petras performs on Jan. 23. Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Later on, Petras took to the stage to perform her new song “brrr.” The swinger swapped the blazer dress for a black below-the-knee trenchcoat and wore a pair of white furry boots.

During her segment on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Petras discussed how she got to meet Madonna at the SNL after party, the influence gay clubs have had on her music and career and how her dog has learned to sing with her.

Hillary Duff also had a segment on this episode, taking a cue from Kim Petras wearing an all-black ensemble.

Petras made her SNL debut this past weekend, as she joined Sam Smith to perform their chart-topping hit “Unholy.” The two set social media ablaze when Petras emerged from underneath a giant pink fluffy dress Smith was wearing during the performance.

Petras is nominated alongside Smith for the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Unholy.” The 2023 Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.