Andy Murray’s Wife Kim Dons Dainty Me+Em Floral Lace Dinner Shirt at Wimbledon 2023 Day Two

Kim Murray made a summer-themed arrival to Day Two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, there to support her husband, Andy Murray of Great Britain.

Kim arrived wearing a white lapel-collar top with cutout floral accents by Me + Em. The London-based brand’s guipure lace dinner shirt mirrored a dainty doily with its botanical-inspired designs. She paired the ensemble with navy trousers and minimalist jewelry, including a beaded-pearl bracelet and a silver watch.

Kim Murray on Day Two of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on July 4 in London. PA Images via Getty Images

Kim Murray is a painter, known to create pieces that capture animals with nature. In the past, she showcased her art on her website Brushes and Paws.

Kim and Andy Murray have been married since 2015 and have four children together. For the wedding, Kim Murray looked to designer Jenny Packham, wearing a classic plunging white gown that incorporated Swarovski crystals.

Kim Murray on Day Two of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on July 4 in London. WireImage

Andy Murray is a two-time Wimbledon champion, ranked number one in the world in singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals for 41 weeks. The athlete’s sponsors cover a range of brands across entertainment, technology and fashion. Murray’s endorsements include Castore, Jaguar, Amazon Prime Video, American Express and more.

His partnership with Castore, also referred to as the AMC collection, features pieces that “combine iconic designs celebrating the glory years of tennis with advanced technical capabilities suitable for the most demand modern day players,” according to the brand. It includes polos, active zips, technical training shorts, joggers and more.

Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament in the world, held annually in London at Wimbledon. The 2023 edition will run through July 16.