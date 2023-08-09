Kim Taehyung of BTS Wears Cartier for Three Separate Magazine Cover Shoots

×
The K-pop star, better known as V, will appear in editorials for Pop, W Korea and Arena wearing Cartier jewelry.

BTS' Kim Taehyung, aka V, in the newest Cartier Panthère campaign as global brand ambassador.
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 28: BTS arrive for the 4th Gaon Chart K-POP Awards at the Olympic Park on January 28, 2015 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 17: Boy band BTS attends the 5th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards on February 17, 2016 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
Korean K-pop band 'BTS' are seen at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' in Los Angeles, California. NON EXCLUSIVE November 15, 2017. 15 Nov 2017 Pictured: BTS. Photo credit: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA117875_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: K-Pop sensations, group BTS attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)
Kim Taehyung, best known as V of BTS, is appearing on not one, not two, but three September magazine covers.

The K-pop star, who is an ambassador for Cartier, will appear on the covers of W Korea, Pop and Arena magazines. This marks a momentous milestone for the K-pop singer, whose solo profile is on the rise.

On the covers of W Korea and Arena, Taehyung sports Cartier jewelry, and he also wears the brand in his spread for Pop. For three of his W Korea covers and one of his Arena covers, he wears pieces from the Cartier Panthère collection.

Taehyung first debuted as a brand ambassador for Cartier in July, modeling the aforementioned Panthère collection. For the campaign, he was decked out in a sculptural diamond ring, a tête-à-tête panther bracelet, the Révélation d’une Panthère watch and a Panthère de Cartier necklace made of white gold, diamonds, onyx and emeralds.

September is often considered the start of the fashion season, as it’s when most designers debut their first collections for the forthcoming year. September issues are also still a hot commodity in the industry, particularly for selling advertisements.

In addition to his three magazine covers being unveiled, Taehyung also attended the premiere of “Concrete Utopia” on Wednesday. The new Korean action-thriller follows a group of earthquake survivors as they occupy the Imperial Palace Apartments.

For the film premiere, Taehyung wore a tweed caddy jacket in red and straight-leg faux fur trimmed distressed jeans from 4SDesigns. He paired the look with boots from Celine, another brand featured prominently in his Pop magazine spread.

