Kim Taehyung of BTS Wears Cartier for Three Separate Magazine Cover Shoots

Kim Taehyung, best known as V of BTS, is appearing on not one, not two, but three September magazine covers.

The K-pop star, who is an ambassador for Cartier, will appear on the covers of W Korea, Pop and Arena magazines. This marks a momentous milestone for the K-pop singer, whose solo profile is on the rise.

On the covers of W Korea and Arena, Taehyung sports Cartier jewelry, and he also wears the brand in his spread for Pop. For three of his W Korea covers and one of his Arena covers, he wears pieces from the Cartier Panthère collection.

Taehyung first debuted as a brand ambassador for Cartier in July, modeling the aforementioned Panthère collection. For the campaign, he was decked out in a sculptural diamond ring, a tête-à-tête panther bracelet, the Révélation d’une Panthère watch and a Panthère de Cartier necklace made of white gold, diamonds, onyx and emeralds.

September is often considered the start of the fashion season, as it’s when most designers debut their first collections for the forthcoming year. September issues are also still a hot commodity in the industry, particularly for selling advertisements.

In addition to his three magazine covers being unveiled, Taehyung also attended the premiere of “Concrete Utopia” on Wednesday. The new Korean action-thriller follows a group of earthquake survivors as they occupy the Imperial Palace Apartments.

For the film premiere, Taehyung wore a tweed caddy jacket in red and straight-leg faux fur trimmed distressed jeans from 4SDesigns. He paired the look with boots from Celine, another brand featured prominently in his Pop magazine spread.