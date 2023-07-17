Kimora Lee Simmons in Sergio Hudson, Tiffany Haddish in Alex Perry and More Stars at the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala

Kimora Lee Simmons embraced a satin look for the 2023 HollyRod DesignCare Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles. Looking to designer Sergio Hudson, Simmons wore a hot-pink dress with a matching chevron print and a high front slit. The model coordinated her outfit with a diamond choker and pointed-toe gold heels.

Kimora Lee Simmons Gilbert Flores for Variety

The star attended the event alongside her daughter Aoki Lee Simmons, who went bright in a highlighter-yellow set, also by the designer. The ensemble evoked a ’70s aesthetic, with wide-legged pants and a crop top.

Aoki Lee Simmons Gilbert Flores for Variety

Founded by Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, the 2023 HollyRod DesignCare Gala generated funds for autism and Parkinson’s communities. Naomi Campbell, Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe were among the evening’s honorees, and it included a performance by Robin Thicke and a fashion showcase by designer Sergio Hudson.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for HollyRod Foundation

Tiffany Haddish attended the gala wearing the Addilyn printed silk-satin midi dress with cuff by Alex Perry, which featured a sweetheart neckline and black leopard pattern throughout. Haddish coordinated the animal-inspired look with peep-toe black platform heels and a black clutch.

Nicole Ari Parker

Nicole Ari Parker Gilbert Flores for Variety

Nicole Ari Parker, who was the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Trailblazer award alongside her husband, Boris Kodjoe, wore a pink-tulle strapless gown. From designer Tarik Ediz, the Mara Terracotta dress featured oversize floral appliqués and internal boning along her torso. Parker currently stars as Lisa Todd Wexley in Max’s “And Just Like That.”

Tina Knowles-Lawson

Tina Knowles-Lawson Gilbert Flores for Variety

Tina Knowles-Lawson attended the gala in a white lace jumpsuit. The Tadashi Shoji piece featured slightly scalloped edges, which channeled a dainty doily. Lawson accessorized with a brown rockstud purse and a thin white belt with a a shimmering bowtie.

Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson Gilbert Flores for Variety

Skai Jackson arrived on the red-carpet in a Aadnevik gown with minimal lace cutouts along her shoulders and waist. Jackson paired the textured black gown with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a square-shaped Jimmy Choo clutch.

Raven-Symoné

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday Gilbert Flores for Variety

Raven-Symoné attended the gala alongside her wife, Miranda Maday, putting a monochromatic spin on menswear. Symoné wore a tan oversize suit with chunky black platform boots. Maday wore a plunging black gown with chrome pointed-toe heels.

Holly Robinson Peete

Holly Robinson Peete Gilbert Flores for Variety

Holly Robinson Peete also wore Sergio Hudson, arriving on the red carpet in a black off-the-shoulder gown with gold-zipper detail and a matching chunky belt. Peete, who founded Hollyrod with her husband Rodney, added tassel-adorned heels to her look.