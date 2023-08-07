×
Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons Elevate the Little Black Dress at Fwrd’s Party for Dwyane Wade

The mother-daughter duo attended Fwrd's Hall of Fame induction celebration for Dwyane Wade.

Kimora Lee Simmons, left, and Ming Lee Simmons attend the Hall of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Kimora Lee Simmons, left, and Ming Lee Simmons attend the Hall of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade on Sunday in Los Angeles. Getty Images for FWRD

Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughter Ming Lee Simmons arrived at Fwrd’s Hall of Fame induction celebration for former NBA player Dwyane Wade on Sunday in Los Angeles, with both mother and daughter taking an elevated approach to event dressing.

Kimora Lee wore an asymmetric spaghetti strap black dress with a cutout at the bust. The skirt of the dress was also asymmetric. The fashion designer and entrepreneur coordinated her dress with metallic silver heeled sandals and accessorized with a sparkling silver purse with a chain-link strap.

Kimora Lee Simmons
Kimora Lee Simmons Getty Images for FWRD

Ming Lee Simmons wore a low-cut black spaghetti strap dress with a plunging neckline that had a geometric design. She accessorized the Christopher Esber dress with bangles and earrings. The influencer also opted for a French tip acrylic manicure.

Ming Lee Simmons
Ming Lee Simmons Getty Images for FWRD

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is an American history museum and Hall of Fame located in Springfield, Massachusetts. It is a library of basketball and is dedicated to preserving and promoting the history of the sport. The institution is considered the most prestigious basketball Hall of Fame.

Wade will be presented with his Hall of Fame induction by NBA player Allen Iverson. Iverson played for 14 seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and was nicknamed “The Answer.” Wade has cited the acclaimed player as one of his biggest inspirations for playing basketball and personally selected the former player to be his presenter.

Wade officially retired from basketball in 2019, but he’s still been in the public eye alongside his wife, actress Gabrielle Union. He’s also forged a relationship with the fashion industry.

In April 2022, Wade and Union launched a baby care line inspired by their daughter Kaavia. In January, Versace also tapped Wade for an eyewear campaign photographed by Mario Sorrenti and styled by Jason Bolden. At the 2022 Met Gala, Wade and Union both wore Versace outfits.

