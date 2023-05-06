French First Lady Brigitte Macron Thinks Pink in Louis Vuitton Shift Dress at King Charles III’s Coronation With Emmanuel Macron

Brigitte Macron arrived at King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday in London, walking arm-in-arm with her husband, French president Emmanuel Macron.

The couple attended the ceremony at Westminster Abbey alongside a plethora of other royals and diplomats.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron arrive at the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort on May 6 in London. Getty Images

In true French fashion, Brigitte wore Louis Vuitton. Her pastel pink ensemble consisted of a knee-length shift dress and a military-style coat with buttons.

Her purse, gloves and point-toe pumps were in the same hue. Brigitte also added on a cocktail ring and a pair of geometric diamond earrings.

Brigitte’s long blonde bob with bangs was styled in an updo. For makeup, she opted for a smokey eye, pink lipstick and neutral blush.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron arrive at the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort on May 6 in London. Getty Images

Emmanuel wore a black suit and tie, which he paired with matching patent leather Oxfords.

The couple married in October 2007, and her official title in France is “Spouse of the President of the Republic.” Macaron is known for her quintessentially French style favoring blazers, slim-cut pants and A-line dresses.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.