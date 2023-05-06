French First Lady Brigitte Macron Thinks Pink in Louis Vuitton Shift Dress at King Charles III’s Coronation With Emmanuel Macron

×
She attended the ceremony alongside her husband, French president Emmanuel Macron.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron arrive at the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort on May 6 in London.
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: U.S. first lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Akshata Murty arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Dame Emma Thompson departs Westminster Abbey after the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Pippa Middleton departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Brigitte Macron arrived at King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday in London, walking arm-in-arm with her husband, French president Emmanuel Macron.

The couple attended the ceremony at Westminster Abbey alongside a plethora of other royals and diplomats.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive to take their seats ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron arrive at the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort on May 6 in London. Getty Images

In true French fashion, Brigitte wore Louis Vuitton. Her pastel pink ensemble consisted of a knee-length shift dress and a military-style coat with buttons.

Her purse, gloves and point-toe pumps were in the same hue. Brigitte also added on a cocktail ring and a pair of geometric diamond earrings.

Brigitte’s long blonde bob with bangs was styled in an updo. For makeup, she opted for a smokey eye, pink lipstick and neutral blush.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive to take their seats ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron arrive at the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort on May 6 in London. Getty Images

Emmanuel wore a black suit and tie, which he paired with matching patent leather Oxfords.

The couple married in October 2007, and her official title in France is “Spouse of the President of the Republic.” Macaron is known for her quintessentially French style favoring blazers, slim-cut pants and A-line dresses.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace. 

