The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte Wear Alexander McQueen for the Coronation of King Charles III

Camilla, Queen Consort, Wears Bruce Oldfield for the Coronation of King Charles III

Inside the Coronation of King Charles III 

Carole Middleton Dazzles in Blue Catherine Walker Coat Dress With Romantic Details at King Charles III’s Coronation

The mother of Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, wore a bold blue dress to the coronation ceremony.

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London.
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: U.S. first lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Akshata Murty arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Dame Emma Thompson departs Westminster Abbey after the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Pippa Middleton departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Carole Middleton, the mother of Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended the coronation service of King Charles III on Saturday in London, taking a versatile approach to day dressing.

In honor of the coronation of her daughter’s father-in-law, Middleton wore a royal blue “Katrine” coat dress from Catherine Walker featuring a romantic silk satin butterfly lapel and matching cuffs. She coordinated with a bold headband that incorporated a floral piece.

Carole Middleton, Catherine, Princess of Wales's mother arrives at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London.

Sticking with the blue theme, Middleton wore sapphire jewelry, including a necklace and earrings. She topped off the look with nude kitten heels.

Middleton was a former flight attendant until her marriage to her husband Michael Middleton, a former flight dispatcher.

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London.
Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London. WireImage

In the 1980s, Carole Middleton became a businesswoman as the founder of Party Pieces, a company that makes party bags and party supplies.

She came into the public eye upon her daughter Kate Middleton’s marriage to Prince William in 2011.

The entrepreneur shares the Princess of Wales’ penchant for wearing blue. On Friday, the princess wore a crystal-embellished wrap-effect crepe midi dress from Self-Portrait for a coronation reception for overseas guests.

The mother and daughter also share a mutual love of sapphire jewelry, with Kate Middleton wearing The Queen Mother’s sapphire and diamond fringe earrings from the royal family jewelry collection to accessorize the outfit.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

