Carole Middleton Dazzles in Blue Catherine Walker Coat Dress With Romantic Details at King Charles III’s Coronation

Carole Middleton, the mother of Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended the coronation service of King Charles III on Saturday in London, taking a versatile approach to day dressing.

In honor of the coronation of her daughter’s father-in-law, Middleton wore a royal blue “Katrine” coat dress from Catherine Walker featuring a romantic silk satin butterfly lapel and matching cuffs. She coordinated with a bold headband that incorporated a floral piece.

Carole Middleton, Catherine, Princess of Wales’s mother arrives at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London. Getty Images

Sticking with the blue theme, Middleton wore sapphire jewelry, including a necklace and earrings. She topped off the look with nude kitten heels.

Middleton was a former flight attendant until her marriage to her husband Michael Middleton, a former flight dispatcher.

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London. WireImage

In the 1980s, Carole Middleton became a businesswoman as the founder of Party Pieces, a company that makes party bags and party supplies.

She came into the public eye upon her daughter Kate Middleton’s marriage to Prince William in 2011.

The entrepreneur shares the Princess of Wales’ penchant for wearing blue. On Friday, the princess wore a crystal-embellished wrap-effect crepe midi dress from Self-Portrait for a coronation reception for overseas guests.

The mother and daughter also share a mutual love of sapphire jewelry, with Kate Middleton wearing The Queen Mother’s sapphire and diamond fringe earrings from the royal family jewelry collection to accessorize the outfit.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.