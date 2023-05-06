Emma Thompson Commands Attention in Red Floral Emilia Wickstead Coat and Her Dame Commander Badge at King Charles III’s Coronation

Emma Thompson attended the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.

The actress stood out among a sea of pastels, sporting a red rose-patterned coat by British designer Emilia Wickstead.

Emma Thompson arrives at the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort on May 6 in London. Getty Images

Thompson donned her floral outerwear over a black dress. She carried a blue velvet top-handle purse with crystal embellishments and wore a pair of black pumps, which featured buckles and rhinestoned heels.

Both accessories were by Roger Vivier. Thompson also added on a pair of silver hoop earrings.

The actress wore her hair in a bouncy bob. Her makeup, which included red lipstick and blush, perfectly complemented her coat.

Emma Thompson arrives at the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort on May 6 in London. Getty Images

Thompson also pinned on her Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order badge, which was given to her by Prince William in 2018. The British honor awards those who have made great contributions to the arts and sciences, as well as charitable endeavors.

“Yes. Dame Commander of the British Empire. I’ve become much more commanding since it happened,” Thompson told Seth Meyers on NBC’s “Late Night” in 2018.

Most recently, Thompson played Agatha Trunchbull in a film adaptation of “Matilda the Musical,” which debuted on Netflix in 2022.

Thompson’s next project, Brian Kirk’s action thriller “The Fisherwoman,” was announced in 2023. The actress, a two-time Oscar winner, will also executive produce the film.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.