Dame Joanna Lumley Dons Navy Tent Dress With Peter Pan Collar for King Charles III’s Coronation

Joanna Lumley attended the coronation service of King Charles III on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London, taking a minimalist approach to color.

Lumley wore a navy blue tent dress with a Peter Pan collar. She accessorized with white and black polka dot gloves, a white hat and a navy clutch bag. To top off her look, she wore navy Van Dal wedge shoes with white, gray and navy striped soles.

Dame Joanna Lumley at the coronation of King Charles III. Getty Images

Lumley was in line with the dress code for the historic event.

King Charles III requested guests to wear a morning dress, a lounge suit or a national dress to the coronation and to keep things simple in austere times. Britain is currently facing a cost of living crisis with the country facing a fall in disposable incomes since 2021.

A veteran actress, Lumley was appointed an Order of the British Empire in 1995 and became a Dame in 2022. She is most famous for portraying Patsy Stone in the sitcom “Absolutely Fabulous,” from 1992.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.