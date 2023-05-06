Dame Joanna Lumley Dons Navy Tent Dress With Peter Pan Collar for King Charles III’s Coronation

×
The British actress and media personality was among the guests at Westminster Abbey in London.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: absolutely fabulous star Dame Joanna Lumley arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by David Rose - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: U.S. first lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Akshata Murty arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Dame Emma Thompson departs Westminster Abbey after the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Pippa Middleton departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Joanna Lumley attended the coronation service of King Charles III on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London, taking a minimalist approach to color.

Lumley wore a navy blue tent dress with a Peter Pan collar. She accessorized with white and black polka dot gloves, a white hat and a navy clutch bag. To top off her look, she wore navy Van Dal wedge shoes with white, gray and navy striped soles.

Dame Joanna Lumley at the coronation of King Charles III. Getty Images

Lumley was in line with the dress code for the historic event.

King Charles III requested guests to wear a morning dress, a lounge suit or a national dress to the coronation and to keep things simple in austere times. Britain is currently facing a cost of living crisis with the country facing a fall in disposable incomes since 2021.

Dame Joanna Lumley at the coronation of King Charles III. Getty Images

A veteran actress, Lumley was appointed an Order of the British Empire in 1995 and became a Dame in 2022. She is most famous for portraying Patsy Stone in the sitcom “Absolutely Fabulous,” from 1992.

Dame Joanna Lumley at the coronation of King Charles III. Getty Images

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace. 

