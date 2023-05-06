×
The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte Wear Alexander McQueen for the Coronation of King Charles III

Fashion

Camilla, Queen Consort, Wears Bruce Oldfield for the Coronation of King Charles III

Eye

Inside the Coronation of King Charles III 

Katy Perry Wears Lilac Vivienne Westwood Suit With Dramatic Hat at King Charles III’s Coronation 

The singer will be taking the stage as one of the performers at the Coronation Concert on Sunday.

Katy Perry in vivienne westwood dress, at the Coronation of King Charles III on May 6 in London.
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: U.S. first lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Akshata Murty arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Dame Emma Thompson departs Westminster Abbey after the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Pippa Middleton departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Katy Perry looked to late designer Vivienne Westwood for her outfit at King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday in London.

The singer, who will perform at the Coronation Concert on Sunday, arrived to the ceremony at Westminster Abbey in a bespoke lilac short-sleeved jacket with a classic drape and a matching tailored skirt from the brand.

Katy Perry leaving King Charles III Coronation Service on May 6 in London.
Katy Perry leaving King Charles III’s coronation on May 6 in London. Getty Images

The suit, handcrafted in soft leatherette, was taken from the Vivienne Westwood fabric archives and finished with a purple silk flower corsage. 

Perry styled the look with opera gloves, a Granny Frame purse and a three-row pearl Bas Relief choker.

She accessorized with a dramatic hat that featured a crinoline base with a layer of tulle, merry widow veiling and a Petersham ribbon bow. 

Katy Perry leaving King Charles III Coronation Service on May 6 in London.
Katy Perry leaving King Charles III’s coronation on May 6 in London. Getty Images

The American singer, songwriter and television personality is known for her unique and eclectic style, often featuring bold prints, bright colors and playful accessories.

She has been a fashion icon throughout her career, collaborating with designers and even creating her own footwear line.

Katy Perry leaving King Charles III Coronation Service on May 6 in London.
Katy Perry leaving King Charles III’s coronation on May 6 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Perry has also been involved in various philanthropic initiatives, including supporting sustainable fashion and promoting diversity and inclusivity in the industry.

In 2018, Perry performed at a charity event hosted by King Charles and was later appointed as an ambassador to aid in the British Asian Trust’s fight against child trafficking, with the support of Britain’s new king. 

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

Inside the Carlyle Hotel Met Gala Departures 2023

Met Gala 2023: Inside the Carlyle Hotel

