Katy Perry Wears Lilac Vivienne Westwood Suit With Dramatic Hat at King Charles III’s Coronation 

Katy Perry looked to late designer Vivienne Westwood for her outfit at King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday in London.

The singer, who will perform at the Coronation Concert on Sunday, arrived to the ceremony at Westminster Abbey in a bespoke lilac short-sleeved jacket with a classic drape and a matching tailored skirt from the brand.

Katy Perry leaving King Charles III’s coronation on May 6 in London. Getty Images

The suit, handcrafted in soft leatherette, was taken from the Vivienne Westwood fabric archives and finished with a purple silk flower corsage.

Perry styled the look with opera gloves, a Granny Frame purse and a three-row pearl Bas Relief choker.

She accessorized with a dramatic hat that featured a crinoline base with a layer of tulle, merry widow veiling and a Petersham ribbon bow.

Katy Perry leaving King Charles III’s coronation on May 6 in London. Getty Images

The American singer, songwriter and television personality is known for her unique and eclectic style, often featuring bold prints, bright colors and playful accessories.

She has been a fashion icon throughout her career, collaborating with designers and even creating her own footwear line.

Katy Perry leaving King Charles III’s coronation on May 6 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Perry has also been involved in various philanthropic initiatives, including supporting sustainable fashion and promoting diversity and inclusivity in the industry.

In 2018, Perry performed at a charity event hosted by King Charles and was later appointed as an ambassador to aid in the British Asian Trust’s fight against child trafficking, with the support of Britain’s new king.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.