Lady Louise Windsor Blooms in Floral Photo-print Silk Suzannah London Dress at King Charles III’s Coronation

Lady Louise Windsor, daughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, embraced whimsical inspiration for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London.

The 19-year-old royal wore a floral dress from Suzannah London. The silk dress channeled the likes of her mom Sophie’s style.

Lady Louise Windsor with her family at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Getty Images

According to Suzannah London’s website, the intricate floral patterning is actually a print of French photographer and artist Rachel Levy’s many botanical photographs.

“Her stunning photographs of iris from the gardens of Richard Cayeux, a fourth-generation iris grower from rural France, capture the beauty of these flowers in stunning detail,” the brand said. “The Cayeux family have been growing iris for generations, and supplied Monet’s Giverny estate with these flowers, which likely inspired some of Monet’s famous iris paintings.”

Lady Louise accessorized with a baby blue hat by Jane Taylor London.

Lady Louise Windsor at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Getty Images

The Duchess of Edinburgh also wore a Suzannah London dress alongside her daughter. Sophie’s cream-colored gown is a couture look from the brand’s London atelier.

The embroidery pays homage to the works of ceramicist Rachel Dein. Sophie paired the Irish-stitched gown with a patriotic red and blue cape, the colors of the Union Flag. She also wore a Jane Taylor London headpiece.

“What an incredible honour for me and my team today….credit to my team and Jenny King for their incredible work,” Suzannah London captioned a photo on Instagram.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.