×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 5, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte Wear Alexander McQueen for the Coronation of King Charles III

Fashion

Camilla, Queen Consort, Wears Bruce Oldfield for the Coronation of King Charles III

Eye

Inside the Coronation of King Charles III 

Lady Louise Windsor Blooms in Floral Photo-print Silk Suzannah London Dress at King Charles III’s Coronation

The Duchess of Edinburgh and her daughter chose Suzannah London.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (L-R) Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Sir Timothy Laurence, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden and her grand daughter Finnegan Biden (left) arrive for a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation on May 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jacob King-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden arrives for a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation on May 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jacob King-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with the First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden and her grand daughter Finnegan Biden during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending the coronation of King Charles III on May 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: King Charles III (L) speaks to King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending the coronation of King Charles III on May 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images)
View ALL 21 Photos

Lady Louise Windsor, daughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, embraced whimsical inspiration for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London.

The 19-year-old royal wore a floral dress from Suzannah London. The silk dress channeled the likes of her mom Sophie’s style.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Prince Edward, Duke and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arriving with Lady Louise Windsor (right) and the Earl of Wessex (left) at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Lady Louise Windsor with her family at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Getty Images

According to Suzannah London’s website, the intricate floral patterning is actually a print of French photographer and artist Rachel Levy’s many botanical photographs.

Related Galleries

“Her stunning photographs of iris from the gardens of Richard Cayeux, a fourth-generation iris grower from rural France, capture the beauty of these flowers in stunning detail,” the brand said. “The Cayeux family have been growing iris for generations, and supplied Monet’s Giverny estate with these flowers, which likely inspired some of Monet’s famous iris paintings.”

Lady Louise accessorized with a baby blue hat by Jane Taylor London.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Lady Louise Windsor attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Lady Louise Windsor at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Getty Images

The Duchess of Edinburgh also wore a Suzannah London dress alongside her daughter. Sophie’s cream-colored gown is a couture look from the brand’s London atelier.

The embroidery pays homage to the works of ceramicist Rachel Dein. Sophie paired the Irish-stitched gown with a patriotic red and blue cape, the colors of the Union Flag. She also wore a Jane Taylor London headpiece.

“What an incredible honour for me and my team today….credit to my team and Jenny King for their incredible work,” Suzannah London captioned a photo on Instagram.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

Inside the Carlyle Hotel Met Gala Departures 2023

Met Gala 2023: Inside the Carlyle Hotel

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad