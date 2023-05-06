Pippa Middleton Shines at King Charles III’s Coronation in Yellow Claire Mischevani Coat Dress

×
Pippa Middleton arrived at Westminster Abbey in a sunny ensemble alongside her family.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Pippa Middleton leaves after the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: U.S. first lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Akshata Murty arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Dame Emma Thompson departs Westminster Abbey after the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Pippa Middleton departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales, also known as Kate Middleton, chose a cheerful yellow coat dress for the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London.

Pippa’s coat dress is from the bespoke British fashion brand Claire Mischevani, a luxury womenswear line that is committed to “creating heirlooms for the future.”

The specific style is named the Alais coat, which features a soft-standing collar, center front wrap, concealed pockets and a softly flared skirt.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Pippa Middleton leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Pippa Middleton at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London. Getty Images

Pippa accessorized with a Jane Taylor London hat, a light yellow clutch and a gold necklace. She finished the look with suede pumps.

The British socialite arrived at the ceremony alongside her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her younger brother, James Middleton.

James wore a suit and a yellow waistcoat to complement his sister’s color palette. Carole sported a bright blue outfit, while Michael wore a classic business-style suit in keeping with the more relaxed dress code.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Pippa Middleton departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Pippa Middleton at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London. Getty Images

Many noted that Pippa’s outfit resembled her sister’s look for Trooping the Colour in 2019. While Kate’s ensemble was Alexander McQueen, she wore a nearly identical pale blazer dress and hairpiece.

The siblings coordinated their outfits last December at the Together at Christmas Carol service. Both Kate and Pippa were wearing shades of maroon, a possible nod to the royal family’s association with the color purple.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

