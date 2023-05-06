Pippa Middleton Shines at King Charles III’s Coronation in Yellow Claire Mischevani Coat Dress

Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales, also known as Kate Middleton, chose a cheerful yellow coat dress for the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London.

Pippa’s coat dress is from the bespoke British fashion brand Claire Mischevani, a luxury womenswear line that is committed to “creating heirlooms for the future.”

The specific style is named the Alais coat, which features a soft-standing collar, center front wrap, concealed pockets and a softly flared skirt.

Pippa Middleton at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London. Getty Images

Pippa accessorized with a Jane Taylor London hat, a light yellow clutch and a gold necklace. She finished the look with suede pumps.

The British socialite arrived at the ceremony alongside her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her younger brother, James Middleton.

James wore a suit and a yellow waistcoat to complement his sister’s color palette. Carole sported a bright blue outfit, while Michael wore a classic business-style suit in keeping with the more relaxed dress code.

Many noted that Pippa’s outfit resembled her sister’s look for Trooping the Colour in 2019. While Kate’s ensemble was Alexander McQueen, she wore a nearly identical pale blazer dress and hairpiece.

The siblings coordinated their outfits last December at the Together at Christmas Carol service. Both Kate and Pippa were wearing shades of maroon, a possible nod to the royal family’s association with the color purple.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.