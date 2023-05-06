×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 5, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte Wear Alexander McQueen for the Coronation of King Charles III

Fashion

Camilla, Queen Consort, Wears Bruce Oldfield for the Coronation of King Charles III

Eye

Inside the Coronation of King Charles III 

Princess Anne’s Towering Feathered Hat That Blocked Prince Harry is King Charles’ Coronation’s First Meme

The Princess Royal's towering accessory appeared to block Prince Harry's view.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Princess Anne feather hat, Princess Royal rides on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen Consort as they travel down The Mall during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: U.S. first lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Akshata Murty arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Dame Emma Thompson departs Westminster Abbey after the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Pippa Middleton departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
View ALL 31 Photos

Leave it to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s only daughter, Princess Anne, to spawn the first viral meme of King Charles III’s coronation.

The Princess Royal attended the coronation of her brother at Westminster Abbey on Saturday in London wearing a traditional British military uniform underneath a green velvet cape. Her ensemble included a towering bicorn hat embellished with a red feather.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrives to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Princess Anne arrives at the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort on May 6 in London. Getty Images

During the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Princess Anne was seated in front of her nephew, the king’s youngest son Prince Harry. Viewers were quick to point out on social media how the Princess Royal’s accessory appeared to block his view.

Related Galleries

After the ceremony, Princess Anne rode on horseback behind the Gold State Coach, which carried the newly-crowned King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. The Princess Royal served as the Gold Stick-in-Waiting, considered a bodyguard to the Sovereign.

Although she has never been a member of the British armed forces, Anne has a number of honorary military titles. She’s also one of the few female members of the British royal family to ever wear a military uniform.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Princess Anne, Princess Royal rides on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen Consort as they travel down The Mall during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Princess Anne after the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort on May 06 in London. Getty Images

During her mother’s funeral, for example, Princess Anne wore a Royal Navy uniform. She was given the rank of Rear Admiral in 1993, before being promoted to Vice Admiral in 2009. Three years later, Princess Anne’s rank was upgraded to Admiral. Among her other honorary military titles are General in the British Army and Air Chief Marshal in the Royal Air Force.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

Inside the Carlyle Hotel Met Gala Departures 2023

Met Gala 2023: Inside the Carlyle Hotel

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad