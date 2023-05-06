Princess Anne’s Towering Feathered Hat That Blocked Prince Harry is King Charles’ Coronation’s First Meme

Leave it to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s only daughter, Princess Anne, to spawn the first viral meme of King Charles III’s coronation.

The Princess Royal attended the coronation of her brother at Westminster Abbey on Saturday in London wearing a traditional British military uniform underneath a green velvet cape. Her ensemble included a towering bicorn hat embellished with a red feather.

Princess Anne arrives at the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort on May 6 in London. Getty Images

During the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Princess Anne was seated in front of her nephew, the king’s youngest son Prince Harry. Viewers were quick to point out on social media how the Princess Royal’s accessory appeared to block his view.

Thank God too for Princess Anne’s perfectly placed feather… #Coronation pic.twitter.com/Sin1YxlduT — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) May 6, 2023

After the ceremony, Princess Anne rode on horseback behind the Gold State Coach, which carried the newly-crowned King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. The Princess Royal served as the Gold Stick-in-Waiting, considered a bodyguard to the Sovereign.

Thank you princess Anne for such a well placed feather 🤣 pic.twitter.com/y8eCsDd6sw — julie (@a328ab4286dd484) May 6, 2023

Although she has never been a member of the British armed forces, Anne has a number of honorary military titles. She’s also one of the few female members of the British royal family to ever wear a military uniform.

Princess Anne after the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort on May 06 in London. Getty Images

During her mother’s funeral, for example, Princess Anne wore a Royal Navy uniform. She was given the rank of Rear Admiral in 1993, before being promoted to Vice Admiral in 2009. Three years later, Princess Anne’s rank was upgraded to Admiral. Among her other honorary military titles are General in the British Army and Air Chief Marshal in the Royal Air Force.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.