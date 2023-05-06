Princess Charlene of Monaco Embraces Tonal Nude Dressing at King Charles III’s Coronation in Skirt Suit

Princess Charlene’s style continuously captures the spotlight, and her look at King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday in London was no exception.

The Princess of Monaco attended the ceremony at Westminster Abbey alongside her husband, Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Princess Charlene donned a tailored blush skirt suit, which featured floral pearl buttons and a cape. The royal added on a matching fascinator, pearl earrings and nude pointed-toe pumps.

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort on May 6 in London. UK Press via Getty Images

Princess Charlene’s hair was styled in a pixie cut with highlights. For makeup, she opted for a neutral smokey eye, pink lipstick and rosy blush.

Meanwhile, Prince Albert sported a military uniform, as is customary for male royals attending the coronation ceremony.

Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort on May 6 in London, England. UK Press via Getty Images

At a reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace the evening prior, Princess Charlene sported another two-piece ensemble. The royal wore a periwinkle pantsuit with an intricate beaded lining. She carried a silver clutch that matched her metallic high-heeled sandals.

A former Olympic swimmer, Princess Charlene has struggled with her health in recent years. In 2021, she was hospitalized after suffering an ear, nose and throat infection. Princess Charlene took some time away from royal duties while she healed.

Princess Charlene, also known as Charlene Lynette Wittstock, married Prince Albert II in July 2011. Her official title is HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco. Additionally, she also has all the titles given to the Prince but in feminine form.

Princess Charlene of Monaco attends a coronation reception at Buckingham Palace on May 5 in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.