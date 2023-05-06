×
Princess Charlene of Monaco Embraces Tonal Nude Dressing at King Charles III’s Coronation in Skirt Suit

She attended the ceremony alongside her husband, Prince Albert II of Monaco.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Albert II, Prince of Monaco and Charlene, Princess of Monaco arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: U.S. first lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Akshata Murty arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Dame Emma Thompson departs Westminster Abbey after the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Pippa Middleton departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Princess Charlene’s style continuously captures the spotlight, and her look at King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday in London was no exception.

The Princess of Monaco attended the ceremony at Westminster Abbey alongside her husband, Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Princess Charlene donned a tailored blush skirt suit, which featured floral pearl buttons and a cape. The royal added on a matching fascinator, pearl earrings and nude pointed-toe pumps.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 6: Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco at Westminster Abbey during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort on May 6 in London. UK Press via Getty Images

Princess Charlene’s hair was styled in a pixie cut with highlights. For makeup, she opted for a neutral smokey eye, pink lipstick and rosy blush.

Meanwhile, Prince Albert sported a military uniform, as is customary for male royals attending the coronation ceremony.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 6: Princess Charlene of Monaco at Westminster Abbey during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort on May 6 in London, England. UK Press via Getty Images

At a reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace the evening prior, Princess Charlene sported another two-piece ensemble. The royal wore a periwinkle pantsuit with an intricate beaded lining. She carried a silver clutch that matched her metallic high-heeled sandals.

A former Olympic swimmer, Princess Charlene has struggled with her health in recent years. In 2021, she was hospitalized after suffering an ear, nose and throat infection. Princess Charlene took some time away from royal duties while she healed.

Princess Charlene, also known as Charlene Lynette Wittstock, married Prince Albert II in July 2011. Her official title is HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco. Additionally, she also has all the titles given to the Prince but in feminine form.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace on May 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Princess Charlene of Monaco attends a coronation reception at Buckingham Palace on May 5 in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace. 

