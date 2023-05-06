Queen Letizia Brings ‘Barbiecore’ to Westminster Abbey in Vibrant Pink Carolina Herrera Suit With Statement Hat at King Charles III’s Coronation

Queen Letizia of Spain attended the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday in London, wearing a Barbiecore trending ensemble.

She arrived at Westminster Abbey in a pink suit with peplum and embroidery details by Carolina Herrera’s creative director, Wes Gordon. She coordinated with a matching “Scala Insignia” clutch.

King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain arrive ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London. Getty Images

Queen Letizia further accessorized the look with a straw fascinator with a pink veil and pink slingback heels.

Her outfit aligned with the current Barbiecore trend that has swept the fashion industry over the past year.

The ascent of Barbiecore and fashion’s current obsession with pink began in summer 2022 with the filming of the “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. By the end of July, the word “Barbiecore” had raked in 17.8 million views on TikTok.

At fashion marketplace ShopStyle, “pink” soared in popularity, with searches for the shade up by 66 percent for pencil skirts, 44 percent for dresses, 31 percent for suits and 35 percent for bikinis.

Queen Letizia became queen of Spain after her marriage to King Felipe IV. Queen Letizia and King Felipe wed in 2004 when King Felipe was then Prince of Asturias.

King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain arrive ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London. Getty Images

Upon the abdication of King Felipe IV’s father, King Juan Carlos I, Felipe IV ascended to the role of King, making Letizia the Queen consort of Spain. Prior to her marriage and relationship with King Felipe IV, Queen Letizia was a broadcast journalist.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.