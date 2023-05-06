×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 5, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte Wear Alexander McQueen for the Coronation of King Charles III

Fashion

Camilla, Queen Consort, Wears Bruce Oldfield for the Coronation of King Charles III

Eye

Inside the Coronation of King Charles III 

Queen Letizia Brings ‘Barbiecore’ to Westminster Abbey in Vibrant Pink Carolina Herrera Suit With Statement Hat at King Charles III’s Coronation

The queen attended the coronation of Britain's King wearing a pink Carolina Herrera ensemble.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 6: King Felipe of Spain and Queen Letizia wearing pink carolina herrera suit dress and hat of Spain at Westminster Abbey during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: U.S. first lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Akshata Murty arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Dame Emma Thompson departs Westminster Abbey after the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Pippa Middleton departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
View ALL 31 Photos

Queen Letizia of Spain attended the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday in London, wearing a Barbiecore trending ensemble.

She arrived at Westminster Abbey in a pink suit with peplum and embroidery details by Carolina Herrera’s creative director, Wes Gordon. She coordinated with a matching “Scala Insignia” clutch.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain arrive ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London. Getty Images

Queen Letizia further accessorized the look with a straw fascinator with a pink veil and pink slingback heels.

Her outfit aligned with the current Barbiecore trend that has swept the fashion industry over the past year.

The ascent of Barbiecore and fashion’s current obsession with pink began in summer 2022 with the filming of the “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. By the end of July, the word “Barbiecore” had raked in 17.8 million views on TikTok.

Related Galleries

At fashion marketplace ShopStyle, “pink” soared in popularity, with searches for the shade up by 66 percent for pencil skirts, 44 percent for dresses, 31 percent for suits and 35 percent for bikinis.

Queen Letizia became queen of Spain after her marriage to King Felipe IV. Queen Letizia and King Felipe wed in 2004 when King Felipe was then Prince of Asturias.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Felipe VI of Spain and Letizia of Spain arrive ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain arrive ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London. Getty Images

Upon the abdication of King Felipe IV’s father, King Juan Carlos I, Felipe IV ascended to the role of King, making Letizia the Queen consort of Spain. Prior to her marriage and relationship with King Felipe IV, Queen Letizia was a broadcast journalist.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

Inside the Carlyle Hotel Met Gala Departures 2023

Met Gala 2023: Inside the Carlyle Hotel

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad