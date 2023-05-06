Queen Maxima of the Netherlands Goes Sheer at King Charles III’s Coronation in Bespoke Floral Decal Cutout Dress

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands added her regal spin to spring floral dressing while attending King Charles III Coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday in London.

Looking to Dutch designer Jan Taminiau, she wore a bespoke white dress with cutout floral doily-like detailing around her neckline. The A-line silhouette featured a rope tassel belt.

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands at King Charles III Coronation Service on May 6 in London. Getty Images

Queen Maxima completed her white ensemble with nude pointed-toe pumps, an envelope clutch and an asymmetrical white saucer hat with a bow tie addition.

Queen Máxima is married to King Willem-Alexander, who joined her at the ceremony.

The queen has had other striking style moments in recent weeks.

During the parade for National Remembrance Day on May 4 in Amsterdam, Queen Máxima went all-black in a Natan coat with a Philip Treacy hat. In April, while celebrating Kingsday In Rotterdam, Queen Máxima went green in a long-sleeve top and skirt by Belgian brand Natan and a matching hat by Maison Fabienne Delvigne.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.