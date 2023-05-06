×
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands Goes Sheer at King Charles III’s Coronation in Bespoke Floral Decal Cutout Dress

She arrived at the highly-anticipated royal event alongside her husband, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands (left) and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands arriving at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images), Dutch designer Jan Taminiau, she wore a bespoke white dress.
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: U.S. first lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Akshata Murty arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Dame Emma Thompson departs Westminster Abbey after the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Pippa Middleton departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands added her regal spin to spring floral dressing while attending King Charles III Coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday in London.

Looking to Dutch designer Jan Taminiau, she wore a bespoke white dress with cutout floral doily-like detailing around her neckline. The A-line silhouette featured a rope tassel belt.

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands at King Charles III Coronation Service on May 6 in London.
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands at King Charles III Coronation Service on May 6 in London. Getty Images

Queen Maxima completed her white ensemble with nude pointed-toe pumps, an envelope clutch and an asymmetrical white saucer hat with a bow tie addition.

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands at King Charles III Coronation Service on May 6 in London.
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands at King Charles III Coronation Service on May 6 in London. Getty Images

Queen Máxima is married to King Willem-Alexander, who joined her at the ceremony.

The queen has had other striking style moments in recent weeks.

During the parade for National Remembrance Day on May 4 in Amsterdam, Queen Máxima went all-black in a Natan coat with a Philip Treacy hat. In April, while celebrating Kingsday In Rotterdam, Queen Máxima went green in a long-sleeve top and skirt by Belgian brand Natan and a matching hat by Maison Fabienne Delvigne.

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands at King Charles III Coronation Service on May 6 in London.
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands at King Charles III Coronation Service on May 6 in London. Getty Images

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace. 

