Queen Rania of Jordan Dazzles in Yellow Tamara Ralph Bow Tie Dress at King Charles III’s Coronation 

Queen Rania of Jordan made a statement while attending King Charles III’s Coronation on Saturday in London, wearing a Tamara Ralph couture dress.

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania arrive at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London. Getty Images

The queen’s dress was a pastel yellow silk crepe pencil dress that featured a structured, off-the-shoulder bow collar and slightly sheer sleeves.

She paired her look with a Bottega Veneta Knot Intrecciato clutch and Jimmy Choo’s “Romy 100” pumps.

Queen Rania was joined by her husband, King Abdullah II of Jordan, who wore a sharp navy suit with a red tie.

Queen Rania arriving at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London. Getty Images

On Friday, the queen enjoyed an early celebration at the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace, wearing a more relaxed look from Schiaparelli’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

The brown jersey dress incorporated a line of keyhole gold buttons and ruched material along her hips that created an elongated waistline.

Queen Rania of Jordan wears Schiaparelli’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection on May 5 in London.

Queen Rania of Jordan was born Rania al Yassin. She married King Abdullah II bin al-Hussein in 1993.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.