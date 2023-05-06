×
The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte Wear Alexander McQueen for the Coronation of King Charles III

Camilla, Queen Consort, Wears Bruce Oldfield for the Coronation of King Charles III

Inside the Coronation of King Charles III 

Queen Rania of Jordan Dazzles in Yellow Tamara Ralph Bow Tie Dress at King Charles III’s Coronation 

The Jordanian Queen looked to Tamara Ralph, wearing a gown from the designer's couture collection.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: U.S. first lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Akshata Murty arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Dame Emma Thompson departs Westminster Abbey after the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Pippa Middleton departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Queen Rania of Jordan made a statement while attending King Charles III’s Coronation on Saturday in London, wearing a Tamara Ralph couture dress.

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania arrive at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London.

The queen’s dress was a pastel yellow silk crepe pencil dress that featured a structured, off-the-shoulder bow collar and slightly sheer sleeves.

She paired her look with a Bottega Veneta Knot Intrecciato clutch and Jimmy Choo’s “Romy 100” pumps.

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania arrive at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London.

Queen Rania was joined by her husband, King Abdullah II of Jordan, who wore a sharp navy suit with a red tie.

Queen Rania arriving at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London.

On Friday, the queen enjoyed an early celebration at the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace, wearing a more relaxed look from Schiaparelli’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

The brown jersey dress incorporated a line of keyhole gold buttons and ruched material along her hips that created an elongated waistline.

Queen Rania of Jordan wears Schiaparelli's fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection on May 5 in London.

Queen Rania of Jordan was born Rania al Yassin. She married King Abdullah II bin al-Hussein in 1993.  

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

Inside the Carlyle Hotel Met Gala Departures 2023

Met Gala 2023: Inside the Carlyle Hotel

