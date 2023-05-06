Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Brings British and Irish Design Details Together for King Charles III’s Coronation in Suzannah London Dress

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, attended the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday in London, channeling bridal inspiration for the historic occasion.

The duchess wore a white bridal-style Suzannah London gown, which the brand said was embroidered with British meadow florals inspired by ceramicist Rachel Dein and incorporated embroidery by Jenny King using traditional Irish stitch techniques.

Prince Edward, Duke and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arriving with Lady Louise Windsor (right) and the Earl of Wessex (left) at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London. Getty Images

She accessorized with pointed-toe Emmy London heels, a bespoke headpiece from Jane Taylor London featuring handmade satin leaves and cast silver snowdrops and Swarovski crystal.

The Duchess of Edinburgh completed the look with a royal cloak that was requested by King Charles III, who asked other members of the royal family to wear ceremonial attire—which made for a striking image when they came together to wave from the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

(L-R) Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Sir Timothy Laurence, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London. Getty Images

Formerly Sophie Helen-Rhys Jones, she received her title upon marrying Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh—brother of King Charles III.

The couple have two children, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James Mounbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex, who are respectively 15th and 14th in line for the throne of England.

The Duchess of Edinburgh can trace her lineage to King Henry IV of England.

Lady Louise accompanied her mother to the King’s coronation and also chose the same dress designer. Shel wore a white and blue floral-print silk dress from Savannah London, pairing the look with nude suede slingback pumps.

She also wore the same hat designer as her mother, selecting a bespoke blue fascinator from Jane Taylor London.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.