Fashion

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte Wear Alexander McQueen for the Coronation of King Charles III

Fashion

Camilla, Queen Consort, Wears Bruce Oldfield for the Coronation of King Charles III

Eye

Inside the Coronation of King Charles III 

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Brings British and Irish Design Details Together for King Charles III’s Coronation in Suzannah London Dress

The Duchess of Edinburgh donned a classic white gown for her brother-in-law's coronation ceremony.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arrives ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: U.S. first lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Akshata Murty arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Dame Emma Thompson departs Westminster Abbey after the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Pippa Middleton departs the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, attended the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday in London, channeling bridal inspiration for the historic occasion.

The duchess wore a white bridal-style Suzannah London gown, which the brand said was embroidered with British meadow florals inspired by ceramicist Rachel Dein and incorporated embroidery by Jenny King using traditional Irish stitch techniques.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, King Charles III coronation, Lady Louise
Prince Edward, Duke and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arriving with Lady Louise Windsor (right) and the Earl of Wessex (left) at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London. Getty Images

She accessorized with pointed-toe Emmy London heels, a bespoke headpiece from Jane Taylor London featuring handmade satin leaves and cast silver snowdrops and Swarovski crystal.

The Duchess of Edinburgh completed the look with a royal cloak that was requested by King Charles III, who asked other members of the royal family to wear ceremonial attire—which made for a striking image when they came together to wave from the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (L-R) Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Sir Timothy Laurence, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
(L-R) Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Sir Timothy Laurence, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London. Getty Images

Formerly Sophie Helen-Rhys Jones, she received her title upon marrying Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh—brother of King Charles III.

The couple have two children, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James Mounbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex, who are respectively 15th and 14th in line for the throne of England.

The Duchess of Edinburgh can trace her lineage to King Henry IV of England.

Lady Louise accompanied her mother to the King’s coronation and also chose the same dress designer. Shel wore a white and blue floral-print silk dress from Savannah London, pairing the look with nude suede slingback pumps.

She also wore the same hat designer as her mother, selecting a bespoke blue fascinator from Jane Taylor London.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace. 

