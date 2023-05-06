Canadian First Lady Sophie Trudeau Embraces Sheer Details in Pink Ted Baker Dress at King Charles III’s Coronation

×
The first lady of Canada arrived alongside her husband, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada and Sophie Trudeau in ted baker dress attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Sophie Trudeau accompanied her husband, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London. She attended the historic event with an apt tribute to Canada’s new monoarch, choosing British brand Ted Baker.

Sophie’s pink dress featured a mock neck, sheer balloon sleeves, an A-line silhouette and a satin skirt. She completed her outfit with a pair of pointed-toe blush pumps, an envelope clutch and a statement hat.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada and Sophie Trudeau in ted baker dress attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau arrive to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London. Getty Images

Though Sophie often wears Canadian brands, she used this occasion to honor Canada’s commitment to the king’s Commonwealth. Earlier in the day, Justin Trudeau announced new stamps, coins and flags that will feature King Charles’ image. On Twitter, he referred to the coronation as “the formal celebration of the beginning of his reign as King of Canada.”

A retired television host, Sophie is involved in philanthropy and social work centering around environmental issues, women’s and children’s rights. She married Justin Trudeau in 2005.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace. 

